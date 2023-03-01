Official confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton – Arteta sticks to same line-up

So at last Arsenal get to play the crucial game in hand that could give us a nice 5-point cushion ahead of Man City so we can begin the crucial month of March with a reasonable head start on our challengers.

This month is extra crucial as we also restart our Europa League campaign with two legs against Sporting Lisbon, so it was great to see Trossard and Jorginho seeming to fit seamlessly into the team last week, but with these important run of games ahead of us Arteta may need to start bringing in other peripheral squad members like Vieira, Tierney, or even Kiwior, Elneny and Holding.

But I have a feeling he will leave more big rotations for Bournemouth on Saturday as he will have one eye on the trip to Lisbon next Thursday, but tonight I think we could see the return of Eddie Nketiah, but not much else in the way of big changes.

Well we are going to find out any minute now when Arteta reveals his starting line up for our crucial must-win game against Everton tonight.

And here it is…….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ We're unchanged from Leicester City 👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/NeYnYJMaHN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 1, 2023

