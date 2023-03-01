Official confirmed Arsenal team to face Everton – Arteta sticks to same line-up

So at last Arsenal get to play the crucial game in hand that could give us a nice 5-point cushion ahead of Man City so we can begin the crucial month of March with a reasonable head start on our challengers.
This month is extra crucial as we also restart our Europa League campaign with two legs against Sporting Lisbon, so it was great to see Trossard and Jorginho seeming to fit seamlessly into the team last week, but with these important run of games ahead of us Arteta may need to start bringing in other peripheral squad members like Vieira, Tierney, or even Kiwior, Elneny and Holding.
But I have a feeling he will leave more big rotations for Bournemouth on Saturday as he will have one eye on the trip to Lisbon next Thursday, but tonight I think we could see the return of Eddie Nketiah, but not much else in the way of big changes.
Well we are going to find out any minute now when Arteta reveals his starting line up for our crucial must-win game against Everton tonight.
And here it is…….
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
We're unchanged from Leicester City 👊
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/NeYnYJMaHN
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 1, 2023
————————————————–
C’mon Gunners let’s do this.
Very strong eleven. Today is the day to turn it on. Let’s hope for 3 or 4 goals
I hope Kiwior gets his debut
And smith Rowe gets a return
Arteta needs to rotate the team more. What happens if one of our vital player gets injured? Then we will have players who are match rusty coming in to replace them. Arteta knows better but there are some games that he can rest one or 2 players.
We conceded from a corner situation at the Goodison Park, so we should’ve fielded players with better aerial abilities, such as Partey, Tierney, Kiwior, Tomiyasu or Nketiah. But I’m sure Arteta wants to reward Trossard, because of his productivity in Leicester
Hopefully Jorginho can produce more defense-splitting passes, to make us score more than one goal
If Onana and Doucoure play like they did in our loss we could be in for a tough night ,would liked to have seen Trossard play Odegaard position and keep the same front 3 we have seen since Xmas ,lack of pace in the midfield was our undoing at Goodson park ,hopefully home Advantage makes a difference .
They are in the relegation zone for a reason, if we play well it won’t matter how they play, we will win…hopefully 🤔
They literally just beat us a couple of weeks ago .
happy at least someone to give Partey competition this strengthen our midfield better
Not happy Tierney has been tossed away like garbage!
Tierney is gonna play all the Europa fixtures and likely to play as sub in alot of matches.
I’m also not at all
Arteta doesn’t trust players outside the 11, it’s bad
Didn’t we see Nelson substitute Saka and give a magnificent display
Didn’t we see Viera do very well against Wolves when Xhaka fell ill
I hope Arteta is not beginning to see Jorginho as part of the first 11 ahead of Partey
That will make me annoyed at his love for Jorginho
Those unprotected spaces are very much there with Jorginho as DM but we haven’t played a team good enough to exploit it (Man City did though)
We play well with Jorginho
But those spaces are very much always there – I see them everytime but we haven’t played another team asides Man City that can punish us for it
Aston Villa almost did but we could outscore them
Every game these days is a worry because of their importance and just hoping our boys are still smarting from our defeat at their place.
Very good line up
Everton won’t be able to play tonight like they did at Goodison park.
Arsenal will be very eager to get the three points and I think we will score several goals and get a convincing win.
COYG
Partey is not ready. This is our STRONG line up. Everton will not get the chance to be on the front foot. Odegaard will hopefully tear them apart. We will get a lot of chances. It’s up to the lads to put them away.
Good line up, can’t see us losing this one 3-0 💪
Everton will park the bus as usual. I hope we can find a way to best them this time around.
I don’t know why xhaka is not rested. Dude is tired and out of form. He os the weak link in that midfield (my opinion).
He is a good player but it needs a rest at this point in time.
Arteta should try zinchecko in the middle at least for once and return Tierney.
A combo of partey, Joginho and zinchecko will form an indomitable midfield.
Big chance and a big statement to put points on the board. Got to be better than at Goodison, out fought and out played, that has to be buried along with Everton.
What’s up with nelson not been seen on the bench or is he injured again
Everton might likely thrive on Set-piece,
They have their midfield to defence packed with heights, we would need to ware them out the way Aston villa did, we must win.
Very strong bench but I suspect we will find it difficult to break down Everton despite having the bulk of possession.The fact is midfield control has not resulted in the creation of many clear cut chances recently primarily because Odegaard has shaded off and our full backs have been unable to overlap effectively.Another clean sheet please and I would gladly settle for a one goal win.
