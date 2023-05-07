Official confirmed Arsenal team to face in-form Newcastle – Trossard on bench

On paper today’s game against Newcastle is definitely going to be hardest fixture in our run in since the Man City game. Arsenal is aiming to achieve what only Liverpool has managed to do this season, which is to secure all three points when they visit Saint James Park.
While some may consider the title race over, Arteta and his team are not ready to give up just yet. They plan to win all their remaining games, hoping to take advantage of any slip-ups by Manchester City and potentially steal the title.
To achieve victory, Arteta must field his strongest available lineup to overcome the Magpies on their home turf.
Currently we are sweating on whether Gabriel will join Saliba in the treatment rom or if he has recovered for today, but if not then we must expect Holding and Kiwior as centre-backs unless Arteta has got a trick up his sleeve…..
The only other decision we are waiting for is which front three Arteta will pick, as there is a case to be made for all four striker options.
Well the wait is over and we now have the official starting line-up…..
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Gabriel fit to start
⚖️ Xhaka in the middle
🔙 Martinelli returns
Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/Hp26NeWjLw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2023
Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems
Gab plays
Nothing new or radical. It will be interesting to see how Kiwior and Jorghino do against a “team”.
Based on Newcastle’s lineup, they would likely look for set-pieces and punish us with their towering players or free-kicks in the first half
If we can score first, we’d likely win the game
Ornstein said Newcastle players were promised by the Saudis huge bonuses if they can get a UCL ticket. The previous regime didn’t do it, hence their low passion before the takeover
Jorginho vs this pnp midfield will be very interesting
I think we will miss Partey.
Newcastle will and is a physical team, we need partey in that mid. Will joghinho cop with their physicality? We need the points more I hope the boys turn up. COYG
Why Zinny