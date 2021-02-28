Official Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leicester – Saka and Auba on the bench

We all know that Mikel Arteta has only Rob Holding on his injury list, and with the gruelling schedule lately leading up to our last gasp win against Benfica on Thursday, it is certain that the Arsenal starting XI today will need some fresh legs to buoy up our flagging stars.
There has been much talk about Arteta resting Buyako Saka, but considering he is our best player I think he should at least play for 45 minutes if he is even half fit. Arteta will probably stick with Aubameyang in the hope that he is now full of confidence and carries on scoring against the Foxes.
One thing is sure, he will keep a solid defence as usual, and Luiz and Mari look nailed on with Soares and Tierney on the flanks.
It is definitely going to be a tough game, so I am waiting with bated breath to see who Arteta puts out today.
And here it is…..
🚨 Six changes from Thursday
⛔️ Cedric and Pablo come in
🤝 Mo partners Granit
⚡️ Nico and Willian start
🎺 Laca captains the side#LEIARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 28, 2021
76 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t usually moan at team selections but why does the bench look stronger than the starting 11 WTF
COYG lol
Because we prioritize the EL and some players are fatigue from the Benfica game.
Not an excuse at all I’m afraid .
Partey played 20 mins
Martinelli hasn’t played at all
They are payed professionals to play football not have a rest every other game
@Dan Smith can I change my prediction 😂😂
Martinelli over willian all day long
Partey came back from injury so we should be careful with him.
They are payed professionals but sometimes they get fatigue. Saka played almost every game this season, he is only 19, there are more important games coming, and Saka will also play the Euro in the summer, so he should get some 5-6 games rested on the PL until the end of the season.
Because Arteta might be thinking Rodgers is going to setup a low block, so why waste energy of our attackers. Let them rest for some time. But substitutions need to be done around the hour mark rather than at 80 min provided we are not winning.
Totally with you Dan, a very underwhelming team indeed.
Leicester’s home form is terrible, they have lost 6 games at home and we put a defensive team there against them! I give up.
Come on now, “defensive team” is Pepe, lacazett,esr and willian classed has defensive? Did we buy party has a playmaker or dm ?
Eleney is the only player you could argue is slightly defensive, but with cebellos last defensive mistake, would he play..
Saka needs to be resting a bit surly..
Truth is we lose to Leicester regardless who plays, but we are a team in transition, and I have faith we can win this, whether we do or not we will see….
Come on willian I know there’s a good player in there mate.
Pepe if you attack the space behind defenders ESR can pass through or chip over, but don’t come short to receive the ball every time, it slows the pace down !!…
That’s my team talk… lol
I’m just worried about Pepe, because he usually killed our attacks on the right wing with his slippery touches and ineffective tricks. The rest are experienced players that could hold Leicester off or even win against them
What does Martinelli have to do to get a game?
Arteta killing the young lad. Martinelli over Willian. I’m not happy. Hope Willian proves me wrong.
I guess its not about what Martinelli has to do but rather with what Willian can’t do. Arteta seems to think Willian is not capable of a CAM role and would rather be effective on the wings. I expected ESR to be rested and Willian be given CAM role. (ESR and Willian might switch roles during play as well invalidating my thought).
My best guess is Martinelli might not be getting much game time this season but might be converted to a CF next season after selling Laca.
Willian, Xhaka and Elneny.. thats zero help there for attack..
Hope they prove me wrong, at least once a season.
No complaints with Xhaka recently surely? And Elneny is pretty solid for most of the time.
Good choice, because the EL starters must be tired. This line-up should be able to win today, if nobody has a brain fart
Seems to be good enough, our bench is stronger than Leicester so we need to make them run rather than allow them to sit back.
More grist for us arteta out millers!!! Possibly the worst arsenal line up I’ve seen in the last 20 odd years … With a better bench can only hope that the score at half time is not beyond changes
To be fair I recon that bench could beat the first 11 with their 9 men
I gues you weren’t watching arsenal during Chamack, Denilson, Bentner, Jekinson
And Sébastien Squillaci lol
I presume he means the worst starting 11 vs the available players for the manager to chose from.
Not the actual worst 11 Arsenal has fielded. I’m just using logic to come to that conclusion, could definitely be wrong.
Andre Santos, Lucas Perez, Almunia, Mannone, Fran merida, Senderos and co.
Along with likes of rozicky Santi wilshere arteta … who could actually play quality football .. no one in this line up comes close
Chamack scored 11 goals in his first 11 games and Bendtner was ok until Wenger started playing him on the wing.
That looks reasonable to me given the schedule. There will be plenty of tired legs both sides of the pitch. Ideally we get a couple goals early, and usually starters get a rest. If not, come on in the second half.
What schedule? We don’t play in the upcoming midweek and are out of FA cup.
I was expecting Partey and Martinelli. I will have to start praying we do well, I dont know how to defend Martinelli exclusion from today game
Same. I dont see why they are not starting. Would make a big difference IMO
Look no further than the manager that has something against Martinelli.
Your name 😂😂😂
🤣 It’s been that for quite a while, I feel like I may have jinxed Martinelli ☠
I saw your plea last week for someone to come buy you.
Good starting eleven with some quality from the bench for almost certain pre planned second half substitutions.
Oh dear what a poor team selection I saw William and that was enough Arteta has lost the plot absolutely clueless I predicted 2-1 Leicester now going for 3-0 with this line up!!
It all depends on Ndidi, Barnes and Vardy, how they try to progress the ball
I don’t like the lineup at all especially exclusion of Martinelli
But hope we win
COYG
Arteta has had issues with ‘Guendouzi and saliba’ and one thing that’s looks similar among those guys are talent and ego.
Martinelli has just been officially included into that list.
Arteta is hot tempered and arrogant…..
In this game he wont go far with this attitude.
Been on the list for a while mate!
Clear Arteta struggles to manage most youngsters. Could be his insecurities and ego that is challenged by them.
Won’t win with that starting line up.
That eleven looks picked to hold the game until Leicester tire and then bring on the likes of Auba/Martinelli, Saka, Partey to rip them to shreds.
Elneny – Xhaka doesn’t fill me with joy. Let’s hope ESR can add some forward energy two those two defensive-minded players.
Also, Willian has been unimpressive as a starter and Pepe hot and cold. Unless both bring their best game we are facing an underwhelming effort by Arsenal.
I’m worried. Prove me wrong please Arteta.
Cue Eddie + Co moaning about moaning.
COYG
And PJ moaning about moaning about moaning. And not even prompted 👏
Where did I moan? lol
Here you can see the “+ co” section.
🤦♂️
As if Arsenal fans don’t have enough stress to go through, we have the additional stress of Arteta’s non sensical team selections. Would ever our esteemed rivals play without Son or Kane?
Leicester are going to easily go through the defence. Their team has more energy.
What’s the excuse for Atleast not starting Martinelli. One of a few players who’s willing to go past opposition players.
I think we’re gonna lose today.
Let’s see what happens at the end of the game then we judge the selections our dear manager has made today
I agree let’s wait until the final whistle
Looks like Arteta has thrown in the towel to me.
The 9 players on the bench could beat the 11 we have put out today.
We’re doomed. That’s all I have to say, I’m too old for the heartache arteta’s giving me
Hang on in there, Trevor! Not quite time to pull the sofa out..
Watching them warm up on BT.. Vardy has wings, wonder how many red bulls he’s downed 😄 if he scores, you’ll hear me scream!!
I do understand why the starting 11 is what it is, although I was hoping to see Gabs – I know there’s protecting him and him easing him back, but this
really takes the biscuit!!
I bet Leicester are glad Saka’s benched!!
It’s a beautiful day… we’re not wearing that horrible blue kit! Now come on boys, give it a go!! COYG
We protecting Martinelli so much that we just going to pay him to not play 🤣
😂😂😂😂 love it, PJ-SA!!
What’s his problem with martinelli? If a player like Willian can get chances even after disappointing so much then why cant martinelli get a chance? I am afraid the saliba situation is going to arise with martinelli
Based on Arteta’s comments, it looks like he thought Willian played well when he came on last game (no comment as I didn’t see it) and wants to strike while the iron is hot to see if that can spur some improved form. He clearly wants willian to turn it around as MA backed his transfer – understandable, but we’ll have to see how it goes.
On Martinelli it sounds like he’s challenging him to improve and cited squad competition as the reason he’s played less recently (many would rightly question how he could justify that given how many more opportunities Willian has wasted recently but hey ho, see above I guess).
Just to be clear I’m not against Arteta and want him to have time to succeed, this is one of the issues I think he’s generally gotten wrong, but I could have said that many times about Wenger when he was around, going back to the Invincibles even (and many times it turned out that he was right and I was wrong!), so we’ll see.
People forget this is our 4th match in 10 days. Would you prefer we play the same team so you can moan about our lazy slow passing game or cry when saka gets injured?
But why willian? Why not martinelli?
I really don’t understand this line up. Willian, Pepe, Xhaka, Elneny. Cedric will be overwhelmed trying to cope with Barnes as he’ll be getting no help from Pepsi. I was confident about a win today before seeing this line up. Definitely not now. Maybe the plan is to repeat the city game plan. Set up a team not to win but to try avoid getting a hiding. The end result is hoping for a narrow loss or possibly a draw. Instead of being brave and actually playing attacking football and taking your chances.
Okay, maybe Saka if anybody is worthy of a rest but why rest the others. What have they done to deserve a rest. They’ve hardly put in arduous shifts on field. No real desire or cut and thrust to finesse or bulldoze your way to victory. Just indulging in effortless training game tactics of possession with sideways and backward passes being the order of the day. Tierney has been a bit of an injury worry so why doesn’t he deserve a rest as well as Partey ?
Whatever happens today, we’re not going to see good football but I hope LUCK and loads of it is on our side and we ‘sneak thief’ a win
I often complain about the bias of pundits and media when they say arsenal are soft but we give them all the ammunition they need with this sort of line up as it says everything about the intent of Arsenal
Very strage, it’s almost like MA is trying to prove a point about certain players with this line-up. Other teams is 3-4 competitions see to rotate less.
I rate Cedric,i hope everyone doesn’t turn on him if he has a poor game. Playing against Barnes + in a poor looking starting 11 it’s almost like MA is setting up some squad members to fail and protecting others.
Oof. “[Arsenal have lost did of their seven games following a European fixture]” (Leicester have the opposite record) – according to sky sports. I think that highlights a problem
🙈
Lmao…the moanings about the lineup😂😂😂
This never gets old
U were saying
Elneny, Willian and Xhaka???? Backs against the wall even before the game. Something is missing in how Arteta sees players. Willian and Elneny….I don’t get it.
Well that didn’t take long…
Our defenders doing the back off boogaloo as usual. FFS.
Absolutely shocking defending.
Shit defending and goal for Leicester. We keep hearing of the great strides the defense has made.
This team would not get out of the championship
Xhaka attempted tackle….what a joke honestly! Willian involvement also shocking.
Mari must think we are playing with two right CBs…
Will I ams fault watch the ball he gave..
What a joke same old – concede a goal in the first seconds, how many times this year???
We always start match with 1-0 down