Official Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leicester – Saka and Auba on the bench

We all know that Mikel Arteta has only Rob Holding on his injury list, and with the gruelling schedule lately leading up to our last gasp win against Benfica on Thursday, it is certain that the Arsenal starting XI today will need some fresh legs to buoy up our flagging stars.

There has been much talk about Arteta resting Buyako Saka, but considering he is our best player I think he should at least play for 45 minutes if he is even half fit. Arteta will probably stick with Aubameyang in the hope that he is now full of confidence and carries on scoring against the Foxes.

One thing is sure, he will keep a solid defence as usual, and Luiz and Mari look nailed on with Soares and Tierney on the flanks.

It is definitely going to be a tough game, so I am waiting with bated breath to see who Arteta puts out today.

And here it is…..

  1. Dan kit says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:06 am

    I don’t usually moan at team selections but why does the bench look stronger than the starting 11 WTF
    COYG lol

    1. OxInTheBox says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:09 am

      Because we prioritize the EL and some players are fatigue from the Benfica game.

      1. Dan kit says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:12 am

        Not an excuse at all I’m afraid .
        Partey played 20 mins
        Martinelli hasn’t played at all
        They are payed professionals to play football not have a rest every other game
        @Dan Smith can I change my prediction 😂😂

        1. GunnerDev says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:17 am

          Martinelli over willian all day long

        2. OxInTheBox says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

          Partey came back from injury so we should be careful with him.
          They are payed professionals but sometimes they get fatigue. Saka played almost every game this season, he is only 19, there are more important games coming, and Saka will also play the Euro in the summer, so he should get some 5-6 games rested on the PL until the end of the season.

    2. Vinod says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:12 am

      Because Arteta might be thinking Rodgers is going to setup a low block, so why waste energy of our attackers. Let them rest for some time. But substitutions need to be done around the hour mark rather than at 80 min provided we are not winning.

    3. Declan says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:29 am

      Totally with you Dan, a very underwhelming team indeed.
      Leicester’s home form is terrible, they have lost 6 games at home and we put a defensive team there against them! I give up.

      1. GoalDan says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:44 am

        Come on now, “defensive team” is Pepe, lacazett,esr and willian classed has defensive? Did we buy party has a playmaker or dm ?
        Eleney is the only player you could argue is slightly defensive, but with cebellos last defensive mistake, would he play..
        Saka needs to be resting a bit surly..

        Truth is we lose to Leicester regardless who plays, but we are a team in transition, and I have faith we can win this, whether we do or not we will see….

  2. GoalDan says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Come on willian I know there’s a good player in there mate.
    Pepe if you attack the space behind defenders ESR can pass through or chip over, but don’t come short to receive the ball every time, it slows the pace down !!…

    That’s my team talk… lol

    1. gotanidea says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:15 am

      I’m just worried about Pepe, because he usually killed our attacks on the right wing with his slippery touches and ineffective tricks. The rest are experienced players that could hold Leicester off or even win against them

  3. Coldzero says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:07 am

    What does Martinelli have to do to get a game?

    1. Godswill says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:35 am

      Arteta killing the young lad. Martinelli over Willian. I’m not happy. Hope Willian proves me wrong.

    2. Vinod says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:38 am

      I guess its not about what Martinelli has to do but rather with what Willian can’t do. Arteta seems to think Willian is not capable of a CAM role and would rather be effective on the wings. I expected ESR to be rested and Willian be given CAM role. (ESR and Willian might switch roles during play as well invalidating my thought).

      My best guess is Martinelli might not be getting much game time this season but might be converted to a CF next season after selling Laca.

  4. McLovin says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Willian, Xhaka and Elneny.. thats zero help there for attack..

    Hope they prove me wrong, at least once a season.

    1. Jax says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:13 am

      No complaints with Xhaka recently surely? And Elneny is pretty solid for most of the time.

  5. gotanidea says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Good choice, because the EL starters must be tired. This line-up should be able to win today, if nobody has a brain fart

  6. Vinod says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Seems to be good enough, our bench is stronger than Leicester so we need to make them run rather than allow them to sit back.

  7. RW1 says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:11 am

    More grist for us arteta out millers!!! Possibly the worst arsenal line up I’ve seen in the last 20 odd years … With a better bench can only hope that the score at half time is not beyond changes

    1. Dan kit says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:13 am

      To be fair I recon that bench could beat the first 11 with their 9 men

    2. Adajim says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:15 am

      I gues you weren’t watching arsenal during Chamack, Denilson, Bentner, Jekinson

      1. Defund The Media says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:21 am

        And Sébastien Squillaci lol

        1. PJ-SA says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:27 am

          I presume he means the worst starting 11 vs the available players for the manager to chose from.

          Not the actual worst 11 Arsenal has fielded. I’m just using logic to come to that conclusion, could definitely be wrong.

        2. Dare Tobi says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:32 am

          Andre Santos, Lucas Perez, Almunia, Mannone, Fran merida, Senderos and co.

      2. RW1 says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

        Along with likes of rozicky Santi wilshere arteta … who could actually play quality football .. no one in this line up comes close

      3. Declan says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:32 am

        Chamack scored 11 goals in his first 11 games and Bendtner was ok until Wenger started playing him on the wing.

  8. OZGooner says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:12 am

    That looks reasonable to me given the schedule. There will be plenty of tired legs both sides of the pitch. Ideally we get a couple goals early, and usually starters get a rest. If not, come on in the second half.

    1. HASS says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:32 am

      What schedule? We don’t play in the upcoming midweek and are out of FA cup.

  9. Adajim says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:13 am

    I was expecting Partey and Martinelli. I will have to start praying we do well, I dont know how to defend Martinelli exclusion from today game

    1. GunnerDev says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:19 am

      Same. I dont see why they are not starting. Would make a big difference IMO

      1. MartinelliTheBench says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:34 am

        Look no further than the manager that has something against Martinelli.

        1. Highbury Hero says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:39 am

          Your name 😂😂😂

          1. MartinelliTheBench says:
            February 28, 2021 at 11:49 am

            🤣 It’s been that for quite a while, I feel like I may have jinxed Martinelli ☠

          2. Highbury Hero says:
            February 28, 2021 at 11:55 am

  10. Jax says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Good starting eleven with some quality from the bench for almost certain pre planned second half substitutions.

  11. Danny says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Oh dear what a poor team selection I saw William and that was enough Arteta has lost the plot absolutely clueless I predicted 2-1 Leicester now going for 3-0 with this line up!!

    1. Vinod says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:23 am

      It all depends on Ndidi, Barnes and Vardy, how they try to progress the ball

  12. Innit says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:18 am

    I don’t like the lineup at all especially exclusion of Martinelli
    But hope we win
    COYG

  13. Emzy kazzy says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Arteta has had issues with ‘Guendouzi and saliba’ and one thing that’s looks similar among those guys are talent and ego.
    Martinelli has just been officially included into that list.
    Arteta is hot tempered and arrogant…..
    In this game he wont go far with this attitude.

    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:38 am

      Been on the list for a while mate!

      Clear Arteta struggles to manage most youngsters. Could be his insecurities and ego that is challenged by them.

  14. Roachie says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Won’t win with that starting line up.

    1. Jax says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:30 am

      That eleven looks picked to hold the game until Leicester tire and then bring on the likes of Auba/Martinelli, Saka, Partey to rip them to shreds.

  15. The Art of Teta says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Elneny – Xhaka doesn’t fill me with joy. Let’s hope ESR can add some forward energy two those two defensive-minded players.

    Also, Willian has been unimpressive as a starter and Pepe hot and cold. Unless both bring their best game we are facing an underwhelming effort by Arsenal.

    I’m worried. Prove me wrong please Arteta.

  16. PJ-SA says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Cue Eddie + Co moaning about moaning.

    COYG

    1. Defund The Media says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:27 am

      And PJ moaning about moaning about moaning. And not even prompted 👏

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:36 am

        Where did I moan? lol

        Here you can see the “+ co” section.

        1. Defund The Media says:
          February 28, 2021 at 11:40 am

          🤦‍♂️

  17. Gmv8 says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:26 am

    As if Arsenal fans don’t have enough stress to go through, we have the additional stress of Arteta’s non sensical team selections. Would ever our esteemed rivals play without Son or Kane?

  18. HASS says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Leicester are going to easily go through the defence. Their team has more energy.

    What’s the excuse for Atleast not starting Martinelli. One of a few players who’s willing to go past opposition players.

    I think we’re gonna lose today.

  19. Iykmatt says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Let’s see what happens at the end of the game then we judge the selections our dear manager has made today

    1. Perry ames says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:43 am

      I agree let’s wait until the final whistle

  20. Declan says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Looks like Arteta has thrown in the towel to me.
    The 9 players on the bench could beat the 11 we have put out today.

  21. Trevor Peters says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:37 am

    We’re doomed. That’s all I have to say, I’m too old for the heartache arteta’s giving me

    1. Sue says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

      Hang on in there, Trevor! Not quite time to pull the sofa out..

  22. Sue says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Watching them warm up on BT.. Vardy has wings, wonder how many red bulls he’s downed 😄 if he scores, you’ll hear me scream!!
    I do understand why the starting 11 is what it is, although I was hoping to see Gabs – I know there’s protecting him and him easing him back, but this
    really takes the biscuit!!

    I bet Leicester are glad Saka’s benched!!

    It’s a beautiful day… we’re not wearing that horrible blue kit! Now come on boys, give it a go!! COYG

    1. PJ-SA says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:51 am

      We protecting Martinelli so much that we just going to pay him to not play 🤣

      1. Sue says:
        February 28, 2021 at 11:54 am

        😂😂😂😂 love it, PJ-SA!!

  23. Palash says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    What’s his problem with martinelli? If a player like Willian can get chances even after disappointing so much then why cant martinelli get a chance? I am afraid the saliba situation is going to arise with martinelli

    1. Davi says:
      February 28, 2021 at 12:03 pm

      Based on Arteta’s comments, it looks like he thought Willian played well when he came on last game (no comment as I didn’t see it) and wants to strike while the iron is hot to see if that can spur some improved form. He clearly wants willian to turn it around as MA backed his transfer – understandable, but we’ll have to see how it goes.
      On Martinelli it sounds like he’s challenging him to improve and cited squad competition as the reason he’s played less recently (many would rightly question how he could justify that given how many more opportunities Willian has wasted recently but hey ho, see above I guess).
      Just to be clear I’m not against Arteta and want him to have time to succeed, this is one of the issues I think he’s generally gotten wrong, but I could have said that many times about Wenger when he was around, going back to the Invincibles even (and many times it turned out that he was right and I was wrong!), so we’ll see.

  24. Ackshay says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

    People forget this is our 4th match in 10 days. Would you prefer we play the same team so you can moan about our lazy slow passing game or cry when saka gets injured?

    1. Palash says:
      February 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

      But why willian? Why not martinelli?

  25. Dan says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

    I really don’t understand this line up. Willian, Pepe, Xhaka, Elneny. Cedric will be overwhelmed trying to cope with Barnes as he’ll be getting no help from Pepsi. I was confident about a win today before seeing this line up. Definitely not now. Maybe the plan is to repeat the city game plan. Set up a team not to win but to try avoid getting a hiding. The end result is hoping for a narrow loss or possibly a draw. Instead of being brave and actually playing attacking football and taking your chances.

    Okay, maybe Saka if anybody is worthy of a rest but why rest the others. What have they done to deserve a rest. They’ve hardly put in arduous shifts on field. No real desire or cut and thrust to finesse or bulldoze your way to victory. Just indulging in effortless training game tactics of possession with sideways and backward passes being the order of the day. Tierney has been a bit of an injury worry so why doesn’t he deserve a rest as well as Partey ?

    Whatever happens today, we’re not going to see good football but I hope LUCK and loads of it is on our side and we ‘sneak thief’ a win

    I often complain about the bias of pundits and media when they say arsenal are soft but we give them all the ammunition they need with this sort of line up as it says everything about the intent of Arsenal

    1. PJ-SA says:
      February 28, 2021 at 12:00 pm

      Very strage, it’s almost like MA is trying to prove a point about certain players with this line-up. Other teams is 3-4 competitions see to rotate less.

      I rate Cedric,i hope everyone doesn’t turn on him if he has a poor game. Playing against Barnes + in a poor looking starting 11 it’s almost like MA is setting up some squad members to fail and protecting others.

  26. Davi says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Oof. “[Arsenal have lost did of their seven games following a European fixture]” (Leicester have the opposite record) – according to sky sports. I think that highlights a problem

    1. Sue says:
      February 28, 2021 at 12:01 pm

      🙈

  27. Eddie says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Lmao…the moanings about the lineup😂😂😂
    This never gets old

    1. RW1 says:
      February 28, 2021 at 12:08 pm

      U were saying

  28. Sean Williams says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Elneny, Willian and Xhaka???? Backs against the wall even before the game. Something is missing in how Arteta sees players. Willian and Elneny….I don’t get it.

  29. Sue says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Well that didn’t take long…

  30. Declan says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Our defenders doing the back off boogaloo as usual. FFS.
    Absolutely shocking defending.

    1. ahmad73 says:
      February 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

      Shit defending and goal for Leicester. We keep hearing of the great strides the defense has made.

  31. RW1 says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    This team would not get out of the championship

  32. PJ-SA says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Xhaka attempted tackle….what a joke honestly! Willian involvement also shocking.

  33. Trudeau says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Mari must think we are playing with two right CBs…

  34. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Will I ams fault watch the ball he gave..

  35. Gmv8 says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    What a joke same old – concede a goal in the first seconds, how many times this year???

  36. Kedar says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    We always start match with 1-0 down

