Official Confirmed Arsenal team to face Leicester – Saka and Auba on the bench

We all know that Mikel Arteta has only Rob Holding on his injury list, and with the gruelling schedule lately leading up to our last gasp win against Benfica on Thursday, it is certain that the Arsenal starting XI today will need some fresh legs to buoy up our flagging stars.

There has been much talk about Arteta resting Buyako Saka, but considering he is our best player I think he should at least play for 45 minutes if he is even half fit. Arteta will probably stick with Aubameyang in the hope that he is now full of confidence and carries on scoring against the Foxes.

One thing is sure, he will keep a solid defence as usual, and Luiz and Mari look nailed on with Soares and Tierney on the flanks.

It is definitely going to be a tough game, so I am waiting with bated breath to see who Arteta puts out today.

And here it is…..