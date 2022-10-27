Official confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV tonight – Jesus rested

The games keep coming thick and fast every three or 4 days, and after losing out on our incredible winning run at the weekend, this Arsenal team will be very keen to get back to winning ways again in Holland this evening.
Obviously during this gruelling schedule we can guarantee that Mikel Arteta will be making as many changes as possible to try and keep some fresh legs for the weekend.
The players that started on the bench against Southampton at the weekend are all certain to be starters, which includes Tierney, Nketiah, Vieira, Holding, Nelson, Lokonga, Turner and Cedric, but not Marquinhos who has pulled a sickie and hasn’t travelled to Holland.
The other starters are in Arteta’s hands but this is the Arsenal team I predicted in my earlier preview...
Turner
Cedric…Holding…Gabriel…Tierney
Lokonga…Xhaka
Reiss Nelson…Vieira…Nketiah…Saka
Jesus
Arteta seems to think Martinelli has never ending reserves of energy, so I expect to see him on the pitch at some time as well, but now we just have wait for the confirmed Arsenal team for tonights game.
And here it is….
🧤 Ramsdale makes European debut
🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the back
💯 Martinelli's milestone appearance
Here's how we line up to face PSV 👇 pic.twitter.com/hFdC3kicuF
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022
Reiss Nelson and marquinhos should be starting this match.
Fatigue might hunt us later.
Marquinhos is not feeling well
YES BUT ACCORDING TO YOUR PIECE “HE PULLED A SICKIE”. which is completely different from feeling unwell.
Ozil was a player who often DID pull sickies and that is why he was a cheat and a lowlife.
Marquihos is simply feeling unwell. But to pull a sickie means you are conning your employer and that is a low class phrase to use about MARQUIHOS.
But hey, why am I not surprised, ONCE AGAIN PAT!
Yeah, really thought Ødegaard and Martinelli would be rested
I suspect Arsenal will Nelson leave at the end of this season
I agree with @Thebush that Ødegaard and Martinelli should’ve been rested. Unfortunately, Marquinhos is sick, so Vieira has to play RW and there’s no other left-footed CAM to replace Ødegaard
What’s happened to Matt Turner?
Apparently a minor injury AdPat
Only 4 not classed as automatic starters
Let’s hope he doesn’t need them
Turner not in goal or on bench either is he injured?? Not on bench
Good to see Saka and Jesus rested..
Jesus need to clear his head as need to get his shooting boots soon..
Saka got much needed rest…
Viera need to step up his performance…
He is been below average since Bodo away…
Niketiah has to prove himself his 100k week worth..
But good Line to get the job done..
Turner struggling with a tight groin according to Arsenal.com
Damn it, you predicted 12 but only 11 have been chosen 😳
That’s one way to rest players – we’re fielding the 5-a-side team vs Forest I expect 😉
Karl Hein is an Estonian International for the senior side. He’s no rookie so I wouldn’t have minded seeing him in goal.
I wonder how much of a rest it feels like when he still has to travel to Holland and sit on the subs bench.
And there’s old Xhaka, playing yet again, putting those youngsters to shame :).
I expect Nkettia to get better passes with this line up