Official confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV tonight – Jesus rested

The games keep coming thick and fast every three or 4 days, and after losing out on our incredible winning run at the weekend, this Arsenal team will be very keen to get back to winning ways again in Holland this evening.

Obviously during this gruelling schedule we can guarantee that Mikel Arteta will be making as many changes as possible to try and keep some fresh legs for the weekend.

The players that started on the bench against Southampton at the weekend are all certain to be starters, which includes Tierney, Nketiah, Vieira, Holding, Nelson, Lokonga, Turner and Cedric, but not Marquinhos who has pulled a sickie and hasn’t travelled to Holland.

The other starters are in Arteta’s hands but this is the Arsenal team I predicted in my earlier preview...

Turner

Cedric…Holding…Gabriel…Tierney

Lokonga…Xhaka

Reiss Nelson…Vieira…Nketiah…Saka

Jesus

Arteta seems to think Martinelli has never ending reserves of energy, so I expect to see him on the pitch at some time as well, but now we just have wait for the confirmed Arsenal team for tonights game.

And here it is….