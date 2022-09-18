Official confirmed Arsenal team to take on Brentford – Partey returns – Odegaard out

So, today we have to win at Brentford to stay on top of the Premier going into the international break, so you could say that we will find out if our young Arsenal team can handle the pressure against a very good Brentford side.
Yes, we do have an injury list that could cause us problems, but only if they are not recovered by the time we face Tottenham in the North London Derby, and Patrick was hopefull that Thomas Partey could start today, but I am personally not so confident that Arteta will risk him so quickly given his record when brought back too early after previous spells on the treatment table.
Well. here is the Predicted Arsenal XI that Patrick posted earlier today:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Jesus Martinelli
And we are just waiting for the official team chosen by Mikel Arteta to be revealed at last.
And here it is:
Introducing our starting XI…
🏴 @kierantierney1 in defence
🇬🇭 @Thomaspartey22 returns
🇵🇹 Vieira makes full PL debut
#️⃣ #BREARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022
Where is Odegard
Out with a calf injury, a big chance to see what vieira is capable of. Same with marquinhos.
Probably injured in training
A strong line it is. Interesting to see how Fabio performs behind Jesus.
Partey rushed backed into the starting 11. Risky move, and shows how highly we rely on him in midfield.
I hope he does not get injured again in this match. He should be taken off after the 75th minute of the match.
I hope we get the 3 points to show how strong we are mentally.
15 year old Nwaneri on the bench.
👏👏 must have really impressed the gaffer
Great line-up, as long as our spine is intact. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to use Zinchenko’s playmaking abilities
I bet Brentford will try to follow Man United’s park-the-bus tactic, but they don’t have Old Trafford atmosphere to intimidate our players. We should win the game, because Spuds will visit us next month
Arsenal didn’t lose to United because of their so called atmosphere, we lost because we couldn’t take our chances, I believe our players learnt from it.
Mourinho and Rodgers always used similar tactics against us. But they didn’t have Old Trafford’s atmosphere, hence they often lost
That’s just my observation though
COYG we need to bounce back from Utd defeat
Strong line-up! We can’t complain about Ode and Zinchenko as Vieira and Tierney are expected to compete for those slots. Partey being back and having had over a week in training is good news, rumours are he could of in line to start vs Everton so he’s not been rushed back today.
We got a bit unlucky with the games being called off. We had Everton at home while Spurs played City. It would have been nice to pile some pressure on.
Big game here though. We have the chance to go into the international break top of the league and 6 points better off than last year in the same fixtures. Chance for Vieira to impress and a good test of whether he can handle the physicality (some are concerned over his frame.)
COYG!
COYG we gotta win this.lets have a nice kick ups with the boys/bees
COYG…….I am interested to see how Viera performs in his first start in the PL. Hopefully he has a cracker.
15 yearold on bench ffs poor recruitment by lord arteta
Enjoy the game!
When we talk of Martinelli people say he is world class
We should have been 1-0 up
Ffs Martinelli never scores early easy chances.
That’s been wasteful
Why are they booing Partey?
Saliba! Brendan needs to take notes set-pieces matter!
Get in
Great news
I hope that goal wakes them up because we have not been good.
Shout out to Nicolas Jover whose name does not crop up enough for his work as a set-piece coach. Another gem we got from City!
Pretty sure the french commentators in canalplus always reference jover every arsenal match.
🙂 that makes sense.
Man City are our feeder team!!
Pep to become Mikel’s assistant next??? 😂😂😂
Gabriel struggling physically, just showed he already felt his calf in warm up. Better not take a risk when we have a capable replacement in white.
Today Arteta is in Wenger’s attire
Jesus!!!! Take a bow Xhaka for that!
Le Graniteee El capitano Xhakaaaaaaaaaaa
Missing this game too
Thanks to you and updates by my brother I’m up to speed!😊
Great performance, contained Brentford completely which rarely happens!
We are winning because Partey is back. We mostly get good results with him in the starting line-up. Great first half. Martinelli needs to take his chances.
Xhaka’s cross from the half-space reminds me of Cancelo’s to Haaland in Man City’s game against Wolves, although Cancelo’s was more impressive due to his technique from the inverted LB position
Hopefully Xhaka and our inverted LBs keep making those long crosses from the left half-space, since they have good technical abilities to make accurate long passes
Tierney seems to have improved his understanding of the inverted LB role. His positional play was much better than the ones in our previous two matches
Brilliant first half – just need the third goal to clinch the three points COYG!!!!!!