Official confirmed Arsenal team to take on Brentford – Partey returns – Odegaard out

So, today we have to win at Brentford to stay on top of the Premier going into the international break, so you could say that we will find out if our young Arsenal team can handle the pressure against a very good Brentford side.

Yes, we do have an injury list that could cause us problems, but only if they are not recovered by the time we face Tottenham in the North London Derby, and Patrick was hopefull that Thomas Partey could start today, but I am personally not so confident that Arteta will risk him so quickly given his record when brought back too early after previous spells on the treatment table.

Well. here is the Predicted Arsenal XI that Patrick posted earlier today:

Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Jesus Martinelli

And we are just waiting for the official team chosen by Mikel Arteta to be revealed at last.

And here it is:

  2. A strong line it is. Interesting to see how Fabio performs behind Jesus.

    Partey rushed backed into the starting 11. Risky move, and shows how highly we rely on him in midfield.
    I hope he does not get injured again in this match. He should be taken off after the 75th minute of the match.

    I hope we get the 3 points to show how strong we are mentally.

  4. Great line-up, as long as our spine is intact. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to use Zinchenko’s playmaking abilities

    I bet Brentford will try to follow Man United’s park-the-bus tactic, but they don’t have Old Trafford atmosphere to intimidate our players. We should win the game, because Spuds will visit us next month

    1. Arsenal didn’t lose to United because of their so called atmosphere, we lost because we couldn’t take our chances, I believe our players learnt from it.

      1. Mourinho and Rodgers always used similar tactics against us. But they didn’t have Old Trafford’s atmosphere, hence they often lost

        That’s just my observation though

  6. Strong line-up! We can’t complain about Ode and Zinchenko as Vieira and Tierney are expected to compete for those slots. Partey being back and having had over a week in training is good news, rumours are he could of in line to start vs Everton so he’s not been rushed back today.

    We got a bit unlucky with the games being called off. We had Everton at home while Spurs played City. It would have been nice to pile some pressure on.

    Big game here though. We have the chance to go into the international break top of the league and 6 points better off than last year in the same fixtures. Chance for Vieira to impress and a good test of whether he can handle the physicality (some are concerned over his frame.)

    COYG!

  18. Gabriel struggling physically, just showed he already felt his calf in warm up. Better not take a risk when we have a capable replacement in white.

  24. We are winning because Partey is back. We mostly get good results with him in the starting line-up. Great first half. Martinelli needs to take his chances.

  25. Xhaka’s cross from the half-space reminds me of Cancelo’s to Haaland in Man City’s game against Wolves, although Cancelo’s was more impressive due to his technique from the inverted LB position

    Hopefully Xhaka and our inverted LBs keep making those long crosses from the left half-space, since they have good technical abilities to make accurate long passes

    Tierney seems to have improved his understanding of the inverted LB role. His positional play was much better than the ones in our previous two matches

