Official confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Aston Villa on WSL Final Day – Taylor starts

Official confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Aston Villa on WSL Final Day by Michelle

The last match of the season is upon us. Arsenal Women face Aston Villa at Meadow Park today, kick-off 14:30 UK. All 12 WSL teams will play today, with all fixtures playing at the same time.

Some teams are fighting to avoid relegation and others are fighting for the WSL title. Our Gunners however, are looking to retain their 3rd place position in order to qualify for the Champions league next season. Arsenal have all but secured 3rd place over Man City, but ending the season on a high with a win over the Villans will be a nice way to close the 2022-23 season today.

Below is the official Arsenal Women team that will face Villa today:

One last time in 22/23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L74vk8125M — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 27, 2023

COME ON YOU GOONER WOMEN!

