Official confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Everton in WSL

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action tonight against 6th place Everton, playing away at Walton Hall Park. Arsenal are working hard to secure their place in the Champions League qualifiers for next season – to do so, our Gunners need to finish the WSL season in the top 3. Arsenal are aiming to add three more points to their Women’s Super League tally tonight, with a win over Everton.

There is some good news on the injury front, with Arsenal’s Australian duo of Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord expected to be available for selection against Everton. Gio is also expected to return for tonight. Lina Hurtig however, is not yet fully match-fit.

Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Everton at 18:15 UK tonight:

Our starting XI tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QQ9jqlQcl6 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 17, 2023

COYGW!

