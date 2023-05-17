Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Official confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Everton in WSL

Official confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Everton in WSL by Michelle

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action tonight against 6th place Everton, playing away at Walton Hall Park. Arsenal are working hard to secure their place in the Champions League qualifiers for next season – to do so, our Gunners need to finish the WSL season in the top 3. Arsenal are aiming to add three more points to their Women’s Super League tally tonight, with a win over Everton.

There is some good news on the injury front, with Arsenal’s Australian duo of Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord expected to be available for selection against Everton. Gio is also expected to return for tonight. Lina Hurtig however, is not yet fully match-fit.

Read: Match Preview & Team News

Eidevall’s confirmed team to face Everton at 18:15 UK tonight:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women’s Australian duo ready to take on Everton tonight!
Eidevall praises Lia Walti’s “qualities” after contract extension
Here is why I’m tipping Victoria Pelova to be a star for Arsenal Women next season
Posted by

Tags arsenal women confirmed team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs