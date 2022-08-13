Official: Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Leicester City this afternoon

Arsenal will take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in today’s 3PM kick-off as they look to make it two wins from two in the Premier League.
The Gunners opened their account with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, and we now get to play in front of our home crowd for the first time this term.
The biggest take-out from that victory was William Saliba’s impressive performance at the back, with the pundits from far and wide coming out with praise for him, but it remained to be seen whether he would get the nod to continue at the back with both Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu in contention to start, with either able to play in a back four or five.
Both Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira returned to training with the squad this week also and were also in contention, but there is no longer any question marks with the teamsheet finally being made official as seen below.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022
I would have been thoroughly disappointed had Saliba not got the nod to continue after such a fine performance eight days ago, and had expected an unnamed starting XI as stated in my prediction earlier on today.
Naturally I’m happy with the named line-up, although I want to see more from our side’s level of performance, but at the same time I would happily take a 2-0 win on the back of a painful watch…
What are your predictions for today’s clash after seeing the teamsheet?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Don’t think anyone will be surprised or complain about the 11. Let’s get the job done. Start strong, get the crowd going and get the win. For me a comfortable 2-3 goal win is the expected result here. Beat that it’s a statement, grind out a win somehow it’s job done and worse would be a disappointment.
Really excited today to see the attack against a side that is not so defensively set up and as solid as Palace. Also very much looking forward to hearing what I expect to be a raucous crows, wish I was there!
Leicester is more defensive than palace.
It’s typo
Leicester conceded 59 to Palace’s 46 last year despite finishing higher so not sure where you got that idea from. Couple that with Palace’s superb home form and Leicester’s terrible away from it’s a no contest. There is only 1 team in the league this year that Leicester beat away last year.
Crowd* not crows lol
Hoping fora strong confident display. Our midfield will need to be at its best and not give bad balls away. Lets get the W.
Rodgers started the games defensively against us last season, so I expect Leicester to sit back and wait for counter-attacks. I bet we can score at least two goals
Go gunners, 3-0 for us and 3 point waiting and loading…..
I predict a 2:0 win with Odegard and Gabriel the defender to score
Cheering Arteta and the boys on today. Let’s get that win. COYG
Bench looking better already with the injuries clearing up.
3-1 or 3-2 to us. Maddison there danger man and someone I wish we would sign
How long has it been since we’ve seen such a strong line-up AND bench?! Excited to see how this squad does this season.
Great point! The rotation options are rapidly becoming should they start or not rather than hope they don’t play.
Not a bad predicament to be in, eh?