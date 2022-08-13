Official: Confirmed Arsenal XI to take on Leicester City this afternoon

Arsenal will take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in today’s 3PM kick-off as they look to make it two wins from two in the Premier League.

The Gunners opened their account with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, and we now get to play in front of our home crowd for the first time this term.

The biggest take-out from that victory was William Saliba’s impressive performance at the back, with the pundits from far and wide coming out with praise for him, but it remained to be seen whether he would get the nod to continue at the back with both Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu in contention to start, with either able to play in a back four or five.

Both Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira returned to training with the squad this week also and were also in contention, but there is no longer any question marks with the teamsheet finally being made official as seen below.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022

I would have been thoroughly disappointed had Saliba not got the nod to continue after such a fine performance eight days ago, and had expected an unnamed starting XI as stated in my prediction earlier on today.

Naturally I’m happy with the named line-up, although I want to see more from our side’s level of performance, but at the same time I would happily take a 2-0 win on the back of a painful watch…

What are your predictions for today’s clash after seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…