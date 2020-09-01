Official – Gabriel Magalhaes confirmed as latest star to join Arteta revolution

Gabriel Magalhaes has been confirmed as joining Arsenal, following a long-drawn out saga which had raised doubts over our capture.
The Brazilian was firmly expected to move to the Emirates three weeks ago, with reports claiming that Arsenal were ahead of Napoli of the two clubs who had agreed a deal with Lille.
It later emerged that Manchester United had come in to try and beat us to his signature, but their attempt to gazump our wage offer was baulked by Gabriel who had his heart set on joining Mikel Arteta in North London following talks with him and Director of Football Edu.
Those two key men have told Arsenal FC their reasoning for signing the 22 year-old.
Technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player. Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”
Mikel Arteta said: “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”
Gabriel will now take on the number six shirt going into the new season, with his shirt now found in the official Arsenal shop.
Will our new signing prove to be our shrewdest buy of the summer?
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Finally…wheeew!
Never watched the player hopefully will turn out to be the type of player we need in defense. Welcome Gabriel to the most classy club in the world!
Welcome to Arsenal Gabriel.
The euphoria is long gone.
I watched the full 8 minutes video, it’s so clear why Arteta and the players respect Luiz and all say he’s a leader in the dressing room.
The way he spoke, the way he assured Gabriel, it all came naturally.
I’ll give him that, he should keep the high spirit up.
Next we should be selling our midfielders so we can raise the money for Partey.
The next couple of weeks will definitely see some of our players going.
Charles Watts has also confirmed Arsenal are strongly interested in Aouar.
Who knows what time the friendly game is today?
That makes me happiieeee. Next………..two top players before the season starts or we CAN finish 8th again.
Was such a drawn out transfer. It’s like we were signing a £50 million plus player.
Saliba, Gabriel axis could be the basis of better things to come.Let’s hope so.
Gabriel Magalhaes’ stats compared to Arsenal defenders last season makes for incredible reading 🤯 (squawka)
❍ 1st – interceptions (136)
❍ 1st – tackles (41)
❍ 1st – duels (224)
❍ 1st – duels won (150)
❍ 1st – aerials (128)
❍ 1st – aerial won (83)
❍ 3rd – recoveries (22)
WOW!
Those stats are pleasing to the eye, Sue. Just what we need!!!! 🙂
They did take their sweet time to make the announcement!
At least they took the piss about it in that Brazilian Chat announcement video. 😁
Welcome Gabriel
Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel!!
And now lets hope we can shift out Ozil and Co. to shore up that midfield.
COYG!!!!