Official Highlights Arsenal 1-3 Man City as Gunners lose top stop

Arsenal and Man City went toe-to-toe for top spot in the Premier League, with the Gunners feeling slightly less positive after being given the news that Thomas Partey would be absent from the line up at the Emirates.

It was an electifying atmosphere and an intriguing battle with Man City doing their very best to kick Saka out of the game, which a flurry of yellow cards failed to stop, but our Star Boy was continually causing problems.

We got unlucky when Tomiyasu gifted a wayward backpass which Be Bruyne pounced on to lob Ramsdale, but we didn’t put our heads down and deservedly got a penalty which was converted by Saka of course.

At the break it was all even and with all to play for.

Sadly the second half saw us over run with Grealish and Haaland taking advantage of our defensive woes to hand Arsenal their first hoome defeat to the season…

But we didn’t play so badly but definitely need to buck up our ideas if we want to stay in the title race….

