Official Highlights – Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth – Incredible, fantastic, unforgettable

Well, what a game!

When Arsenal were 2-0 down with only half an hour to go, I would imagine most Gooners, including me, thought that Arsenal had no chance of coming back and getting our fully expected three points against lowly Bournemouth.

But it is now becoming the fact that Arsenal are now a team that never give up, and they proved once again to be the fact that you cannot write the Gunners off right until the whistle blows.

And what a strike from Reiss Nelson to finish it off!

Incredible.

I think this game will be watched over and over for years to come…..

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the TODAY’S Conti Cup Final…

