Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Official highlights as Arsenal suffer unlucky defeat to Man City (video)

Arsenal left Manchester City without any points this weekend, but as you will see in the highlights, we didn’t deserve to leave empty-handed.

The Gunners had a number of clear-cut chances, with the main one by Bukayo Saka disappointing because he had so much of the goal to aim for.

It is harsh to blame the youngster considering much of his work on and off the ball was key to getting in behind our rivals, while our other players struggled to unlock their defence.

Were Arsenal unlucky not to come away with any points? Will the manager be able to take more positives than negatives from the performance?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Man City Man City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs