Official Highlights – Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal – Great comeback from the Gunners

Watch our great comeback from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal, trailing by two goals, secured a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Leandro Trossard, subbed in, scored the late equalizer.

Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the lead with a penalty at 15 minutes. Arsenal were fortunate to be down by only one goal at halftime.

Mudryk extended Chelsea’s lead shortly after the restart. However, a mistake by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez allowed Declan Rice to score, and Trossard’s volley equalized.

Arsenal remain undefeated in the Premier League this season, placing them second in the table, narrowly trailing Manchester City on goal difference. Chelsea now stand at ninth place.

Enjoy!