Official Highlights of Palace 0-2 Arsenal – Tough but 3 points in the bag

Well what a great start to the season for Arsenal. A win away at one of our bogey teams, Crystal Palace, three debuts and another clean sheet. Surely we can’t complain about that, can we?

Many readers put William Saliba as our man of the match, and the fact remains that even with all the pre-season games, Arsenal are yet to concede with the young Frenchman on the pitch. Wouldn’t it be nice if he can keep that record going for another month or two!

Surprisingly, Jesus didn’t score, but Saka and Martinelli gave us the points in a hard fought fixture that we fully deserved to win…

