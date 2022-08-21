Official Highlights Video – Unstoppable Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0

Every game that Arsenal have played this season they have started strongly straight from the kickoff to kil off their opponents and that was exactly what happened again yesterday at Bournemouth as Martin Odegaard put the Gunners two goals in front after just 11 minutes, and the Cherries had no answer to the onslaught.

As usual it was Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli causing havoc to the Bournemouth defenders, but it was Odegaard that was in the right place each time to put the ball in the net.

But those two goals looked scrappy compared to William Saliba’s sublime strike for the third goal…..

Enjoy!

