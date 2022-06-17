Official – (Image) Porto confirm that Arsenal have signed Vieira

It is amazing to think that despite hundreds of Arsenal transfer rumours every day, the Gunners have managed to get a player from Porto and get the deal done and dusted in the space of 24 hours after us hearing of it!

So Fabio Veira becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, and we are just one week into the transfer window opening officially, so at least no fans can complain that we are not getting any business done quickly.

So here is a tweet from Fabrizio Romano confirming that Porto have announced the departure of their young midfielder…

Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC “Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

I for one am very excited about seeing Vieira in an Arsenal shirt and I seriously hope that he has as much success as his famous namesake. To see where Fabio will fit into the team have a look at this earlier post from Sean M…

