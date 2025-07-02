Official: Lionesses Star & Champions League winner joins Arsenal on Permanent Deal

Arsenal Women have confirmed the permanent signing of England international Chloe Kelly from Manchester City, in one of the most exciting moves of the summer window.

The 26-year-old forward returns to Arsenal, the club where she began her career, having come through the Gunners’ youth ranks before moving to Everton in 2016. She then enjoyed a highly successful spell at Manchester City, where she won the FA Cup, Continental Cup, and became a household name following her iconic winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Final for England.

Kelly also helped Arsenal Women to lift the UEFA Women’s Champions League Trophy 2025 in May this year.

Chloe Kelly has signed a long-term contract with Arsenal. The deal is a huge statement of intent from Renee Sleger’s side, with the Gunners beating several top European clubs to secure Kelly’s signature. As reported previously by Just Arsenal, Arsenal were granted a period of exclusivity to negotiate with the player after she rejected Manchester City’s offer of a contract extension.

A homecoming for Chloe Kelly

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Kelly can’t hold back her excitement, saying: “Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me”, said Chloe. “Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I’m looking forward to continuing.

“I’m excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to North London to celebrate with our supporters. I’ve always said that Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side, singing my name, means so much to me.”

Head Coach Renee Slegers also expressed her delight: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us. She had a great impact and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more.”

Arsenal’s ambition is clear

Chloe Kelly’s arrival sends a strong signal of Arsenal’s ambition heading into the 2025/26 campaign. With Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius already in the ranks, Arsenal Women now boast one of the most dynamic and dangerous forward lines in Europe.

She will join the squad later this summer ahead of the Gunners’ pre-season tour and will wear the number 18 shirt.

Excited for Chloe’s homecoming, Gooners?

Michelle M