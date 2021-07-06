Official: Marseille confirms the loan signing of Guendouzi

Olympique Marseille has officially confirmed the transfer of Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal.
The midfielder joins them on loan for next season with the option of a permanent transfer.
The confirmation puts an end to a protracted negotiation between the Gunners and their French counterpart.
Guendouzi has been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal since the end of the 2019/2020 season when he fell out with Mikel Arteta.
He spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin in the German top flight and he had an indifferent stint with them.
The Germans didn’t see enough to convince them to sign him permanently and Arsenal faced the prospect of keeping him in their squad for another campaign.
However, he will now spend the 2021/2022 season in France and will look to help Marseille become more competitive.
The French club was delighted to have captured his signature and made a post on their website, some of which reads:
“Mattéo Guendouzi is a modern midfielder, technically strong and with good passing quality.
“A player of character, he has a good vision of the game. These qualities he will undoubtedly be able to share with the Olympian team.”
It remains unclear if Arsenal charged them a loan fee.
6 Comments
It’s been reported that there is a €3 million loan fee and an option to buy at €10 million. Guendouzi has posted a goodbye to Arsenal fans on his Insta and not a ‘see you next season’ message (reported on here) and is not expected back here after his loan.
Nothing like self-inflicted wounds. Emerys drives up the value of Guendouzi, Arteta then drives the value back down.
We spent £27 million on Saliba, how much is he worth now since being frozen out then loaned twice by Arteta?
Wolves rumored to have offered £25 million for AMN last Summer. Arteta kept him, insisting he was part of his plans.
First AMN frozen out, then loaned. Will anyone offer anything close to £25 million for AMN now?
Consequences of a rookie coach promoted and given too much power, combined with Edu acting like a yes man, appeasing and not protecting Arteta from himself and rookie mistakes.
The worst part is neither the management team nor the majority of the fan-base have learnt from their previous mistakes, YET. Still insisting of chopping and changing the squad without doing much in the training ground.
Well said Durand
Not a player I rated but GL kid 👍
Good luck Guendo!