Official: Marseille confirms the loan signing of Guendouzi

Olympique Marseille has officially confirmed the transfer of Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal.

The midfielder joins them on loan for next season with the option of a permanent transfer.

The confirmation puts an end to a protracted negotiation between the Gunners and their French counterpart.

Guendouzi has been out of the first-team picture at Arsenal since the end of the 2019/2020 season when he fell out with Mikel Arteta.

He spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin in the German top flight and he had an indifferent stint with them.

The Germans didn’t see enough to convince them to sign him permanently and Arsenal faced the prospect of keeping him in their squad for another campaign.

However, he will now spend the 2021/2022 season in France and will look to help Marseille become more competitive.

The French club was delighted to have captured his signature and made a post on their website, some of which reads:

“Mattéo Guendouzi is a modern midfielder, technically strong and with good passing quality.

“A player of character, he has a good vision of the game. These qualities he will undoubtedly be able to share with the Olympian team.”

It remains unclear if Arsenal charged them a loan fee.