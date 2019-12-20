Official – Mikel Arteta confirmed as the new permanent Arsenal manager

Finally, Arsenal name Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager.

After weeks of speculation and negotiations, Arsenal has named Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager. Arteta who finished his playing career at the Emirates and was a crowd favourite returns to London having won the last two Premier League titles as assistant manager of Manchester City.

Talks have been ongoing for some time now and it intensified a few days ago with many fans waiting for the official announcement.

The Gunners have now announced that he will be in charge of taking the club to the next level.

Welcome back, Mikel! Head coach of The Arsenal

Arteta wasn’t everyone’s choice to become their next permanent manager, but the club’s board think highly of him and they have trusted him with the team.

While he hasn’t managed at the senior level before now, he has been credited with having expert knowledge of the game.

Players like Raheem Sterling have improved under the former Spain midfielder with Pep Guardiola praising Arteta for helping turn Sterling into a world-class player.

Arsenal does have some quality players in the squad but the team lacks an identity to their play.

Arteta is expected to bring back confidence and self-belief to this Arsenal side first, and then help them build an attractive style of play.