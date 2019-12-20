Official – Mikel Arteta confirmed as the new permanent Arsenal manager

Finally, Arsenal name Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager.
After weeks of speculation and negotiations, Arsenal has named Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager. Arteta who finished his playing career at the Emirates and was a crowd favourite returns to London having won the last two Premier League titles as assistant manager of Manchester City.
Talks have been ongoing for some time now and it intensified a few days ago with many fans waiting for the official announcement.
The Gunners have now announced that he will be in charge of taking the club to the next level.
Arteta wasn’t everyone’s choice to become their next permanent manager, but the club’s board think highly of him and they have trusted him with the team.
While he hasn’t managed at the senior level before now, he has been credited with having expert knowledge of the game.
Players like Raheem Sterling have improved under the former Spain midfielder with Pep Guardiola praising Arteta for helping turn Sterling into a world-class player.
Arsenal does have some quality players in the squad but the team lacks an identity to their play.
Arteta is expected to bring back confidence and self-belief to this Arsenal side first, and then help them build an attractive style of play.
Welcome back!
Unbeaten in the premier league as an arsenal manager, unbeaten in the Europa league as a manager, unbeaten in the fa cup as a manager, unbeaten in the champions league as a manager, i think the champions league record will be the last one to fall.
The king is dead. Long live the king as they say
More interesting times lay ahead of us
He will give us More open debates on who why when and i am sure divided our options but we all agree here that we stand behind him, support him as he is our new leader for now.
Upwards and onwards fellow supporters.
Weekend is starting on a high….yipeee .
Welcome Arteta…
Welcome back home Mikel Arteta. Then you were the skipper, now you are the boss! Wishing you all the best!
I hope that you are able to turn this great club around and get the transfer funds and time to do it
It would depend on our transfer activities in January. I don’t think he has the time to assemble his own staffs
Says who? Arteta will be assembling his own staffs.
He wanted Xabi Alonso among but Xabi couldn’t accept. I don’t know about Tim Cahill rumours, I doubt it.
Inãki Cãna Pavon is most likely to be the new goalkeeper coach.
He has the highest goalkeeping coach education in Spain.
He was with Arteta and a few others at Colney.
Everything’s not confirmed yet tho
Nice to hear, welcome back Arteta.
Thanks for the info Eddie. I didn’t hear anything about the GK coach, but yes, I believe we need a new one.
Leno, in this lad we finally got rid of nerves and blunders, but I feel Leno has got more room for improvement, difficult to give a proper judgement of him with all the shots coming his way, but my gut feeling is he allows the deadlock to be broken too soon and by efforts that he should be keeping out, not always but I’ve seen enough that tells me he has room for improvement.
The work he has cut out for him this season ..it should keep him in good stead going forward, but we all know the old adage. Top keepers have to stay concentrated and be on their toes for those first couple or so big chances that comes his way, sometimes one big chance, it’s very different than being a top, busy, busy, little bee.
Having read the emery interview on the bbc website I hope us arsenal fans give Arteta the time and space to find his feet. Can’t help thinking we the fans are not actually helping the team right now. Right behind this appointment let’s see what the season left can achieve
I fully agree. We arsenal fans are usually too quick to jump in the bandwagon with pundits and others who by default would criticise arsenal, no matter what we archieve.
While it would be extremely great to have, It would be unfair to expect instant results from Arteta.
This is no time to start saying we should have signed this manager or that manager like the media and others out there would be saying right now. We have Arteta and that’s it. We either get behind him and the team or we join Arsenal haters to criticize him from the word go, and then watch his confidence fall and the team drown. It’s all in our hands now, yes we the fans, it’s in our hands. We either focus and build our dear Arsenal back up or we continue to tear it down with our own hands. The choice is ours.
OUR MUMU DON DO ABEG
COYG
3.5 years contract worth 5 M per year is a big long one, which could hurt Arsenal financially if they want to terminate Arteta’s contract next season
Arsenal seem to want to stick with Arteta, regardless of Arsenal’s fate at the end of this season
I hope the board and the executives manage to get rid of the dressing-room troublemakers in January, to pave the way for Arteta and his staffs
@gotanidea
There’s a very good article in the Independent about this. Worth the read. Liked the perspective they viewed the whole situation from, Mikels… Check it out. 👍🏿
Are You wishing it gets to a situation where they would want to terminate His contract? stop the negative thinking.
well come back arteta
Welcome back! Here’s to the next chapter…. one I am very excited about! COYG
Sue I know you want a more experience coach so do I but I gbe a feeling he’s going to do well.
I’m with you on that, Lenohappy.. after all, he loves the club (nearly as much as we all do!)
That’s got to be a good thing! 👍
YO!!! Welcome back Mikel… Your honeymoon period ends this weekend!!!
Go get our football flowing again… Nice gamble by the board… I am excited about this appointment… COYG
Welcome back leboss.. my long time choice before Emery came in.
Am satisfied
Any ideas who his assistant is?
I would love to be… could You recommend me?
Absolutely! And with a name like yours 👍👍
If you still think he’s not worth your support. You should also know, He was promised the City job to replace Pep.
He just left all of that now for our club in crisis with lesser players. I’ll say that’s a pretty big ballsy move.
Making the decision to turn down the chance to manage Arsenal must be commended and should earn him enough respect from us fans.
Also he has plans to bring City’s Rodolfo Borell as his own assistant coach at Arsenal.
His contract includes him selecting his own assistant coach.
The issue is Borell might come over and might not because City needs to promote someone now.
It’s interesting to see how it goes.
Also if you’re among those who think Arteta is a yes man figure. He’s not, don’t let his calm look fool you.
Players will have to respect him or leave.
Goodluck my coach.
At least I can stop posting about Arteta news now
Nice one, Eddie… now you can get on with the transfer news 😉
Love that last part you said about his calm look. We need someone like that.
Here’s to happy (& successful) days ahead, Eddie 👍
And let the mass exodus begin….
Cheers Sue.. Everyone should be behind him now that he’s gotten the job.
Tomorrow will be the first time in EPL’s history we’ll witness a game with The opposing Head Coaches watching while the Interim managers do the job.
Going to be a very eventful game!!
We indeed are all behind Arteta, just as for Freddie.
We will have first indication on his first formation, next week; Bellerin and Holding fu!ky fit by then should make it easier.
Nothing really to be said before that but a positive news to have a coach… Take one more beating predicted tomorrow and wait…
Sorry Eddie, my bad, there’s few topics or question, debate to be discussed, such as :
Can we still make it to top 4?
Knowing that we could be 10 points behind 4th place tomorrow and announce of no money for next transfer window…Beyond any coach, can we still make it?..
What is Arteta realistic target for this season?
Should we sell Auba and Torreira this winter? In order to generate transfer funds to reinforce defense…
Allows to bring Koulibaly and secure 2 young talented agressive LB & RB, where we have no back up…
Thanks Eddie you are the man. I like your last statement players will have to respect him or leave.
Welcome Arteta, I like him as a player and am very excited about the future. I wish him and the players good success
Welcome aboard Mikel Arteta, let’s hope everyone gets behind you.
If you can only bring back the style and attacking football you were part of as a player, at The Arsenal, you will have succeeded
Exactly Ken1945, let’s hope he can bring back Arsenal attacking style and combine it with City pressing football.
Blimey Lenohappy, Arteta has already found you and me agreeing on something!!!
If this isn’t a positive note for the future, then nothing is – in actual fact we did witness many years ago with The Invincibles, so we know it can be done.
COYG’s
Welcome back MA!!!!!
So tomorrow he is going to be in charge…
Wanna see some confidence get back into the team.
COYG
Nope, He starts officially on Sunday
Look what they’ve done to our song MA!
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gonna best Le Prof longevity.
Alryt calm down on that please… 22yrs is an almost impossible one these days
Wow
My prediction(2014) on Arteta being a coach and coaching Arsenal just came to pass.🙊
where’s your proof please?
I don’t think i can proof it and I don’t need to proof it to anyone.
The truth still remains that I said it here years back.
Admins maybe able to verify it using my previous name then @Chidi and my email which hasn’t changed 👌
That’s by the way tho
Lets Unite and support this team…Arteta has a long way to go to bring us back to our Glory days.
Well we all have to now support him, but it’s an extremely underwhelming appointment.
Why underwhelming? Not for a minute. Actually very astute. Watch this space.
I hope you’re wrong ThirdMan JW. He has one thing in his favour though, he knows the EPL inside out and there will be no surprises. We have to hope he will succeed.
We ALL need to back him now and hope he succeeds because if he succeeds then Arsenal succeeds
And we need to give him some time too. We can’t expect success overnight
He’s actually gone be facing the media in an hour for his first press conference as an Arsenal coach. 5 pm.
Let’s not ignore the fact that we know we have spoilt players we need to ship out first. As long as Arteta ships out the underwhelming players, he’ll get support from the board in the market.
I used to say this when Freddie was in charge, This season is a write off already so no pressure and expectations from me, it’s the same now, It’s a write off and I’m not expecting Arteta to even get us top 5 with the way other teams are performing.
I’m just glad he’ll have the rest of the season to pinpoint and study the weaknesses in the team before next season
Eddie, we recently discussed wether Arteta would be strong enough to handle the senior players and you put forward a convincing argument that he was:
Fast forward to this great news today and Iwill ask you another question – what makes you think he will need to ship ANYONE out?
Unless of course, they don’t respond to him that is. We have all been saying that the group of players are a talented bunch, they just needed a proper leader to show them the way.
I have a feeling that there will not be any players leaving until the summer, giving Arteta plenty of time to assess what he has inherited, but do believe we will see some new faces coming in.
Welcome back Mikel, if you can get this lot playing like a team again it will be an achievement in itself. We can then start playing the Arsenal way again. All the best for the future!!!
Good luck Mikel, onwards and upwards.
Well Arteta is our manager for the next 3 seasons or so. When he was here we had a stylish midfield at least. I know City were looking at Mikel Oyarzabal, so let’s hope Arteta goes for this Santi Cazorla type player. We all know that ‘Stroller’ Luiz and ‘The Wrestler’ Sokratis must be replaced IMMEDIATELY. WE need a ‘Ramsey’…our midfield is as embarrassing as our defence. I’m sure Arteta will bring in three or four players in January. If not we could still face a relegation battle. Arteta would not be my first choice, but I give him my full support and wish him good luck.
I hope Arteta I able to affect team formation and tactic, maybe give him a phone as if he was banned for that game… This is really scary stuff!
Welcome aboard, Boss!