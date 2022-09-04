Official – Mikel Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal XI for Man United clash

Today’s Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford has been the vocal point for much of the weekend, and it is finally time to see which players have been selected to start for Arsenal against Manchester United today.
While we will be most keen to see which (if any) of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale or Oleksandr Zinchenko have recovered in time to take on the Red Devils, the home team’s fans will be in a similar boat as they await to see if new signings Anthony or Casemiro will be in today’s line-up.
I opted to name both the Norwegian and Ramsdale in my predicted XI, although I’m not sure if that was pure positive thinking or possibly because of the potential mind games that Mikel Arteta may or may not have been playing, but as you can we didn’t move to predict a single change from the team that won at Aston Villa in midweek.
Our predicted line-up from earlier on today:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Jesus Martinelli
Thankfully, we have to wait no longer to see which players will be stepping up to take on Erik Ten Hag’s side today.
Introducing our starting XI…
🏴 @AaronRamsdale98 starts
🇺🇦 Zinchenko returns from injury
🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli in attack
🔜 #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/bCZJBxJciG
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 4, 2022
Would you have made any changes to Arteta’s selection? Does this XI fill you with confidence ahead of kick-off?
Patrick
I’m very excited about this selection, here we go arsenal all the way to victory insha Allah
Let’s freaking get that old trafford win.
I predict a draw but a win for us will be orgasmic lol
If Zinchenko and Odegaard are fully fit to play, I’m confident we can beat Man United
Unfortunately, Antony and Sancho start the game, so we can only hope Antony hasn’t clicked with his new teammates yet
Is Antony Lionel Messi?
He’s got nothing but hype surrounding him because United fans wanted a big money spending.
The same Antony Saka and ESR had more league goals than last season even though he was playing in a weak league?
I’m not disrespecting the guy, but come on. Respect our players too and keep the faith bro 💪
Gai I don’t care who or who hasn’t started for Manchester. Our squad is good enough to win at old Trafford
Haaaa Partey Partey Partey……why now????
Strong team if they are fit. Happy to see Zinchenko back, he is a real thinking man’s footballer and athlete. Odegaard is crucial to our midfield play. Let’s hope Sambi shows how good he is. Play them off the park.
Zinchenko starts fire works🔥🔥
Tomi should have started
We have that extra man in midfield in zinny. We are going with a back 3 and padding up the midfield. Our ball retention will be a key factor. Let’s just play them off the park a la man city. 0-2 to arsenal. COYG🔴⚪
Strong lineup regardless.
It’s Sambi’s time to show he can step up like Nketiah did when he got his chance last season.
That All or Nothing clip where Eddie told him to stop being sorry for himself comes to mind now.
Hope he steps up massively and show the manager and fans he’s worth the faith put in him
Yes, expecting Sambi to take this chance. Perfect opportunity to for him to push on and show us his talent.
Zinny back is a big boost. Let’s do this!
Was pretty sure Ramsdale/Odegaard would be back, nice surprise to see Zinchenko able to start.
We are well overdue an Old Trafford win (1 in the last 16 years.) Most confident have been in years.
We are in such a good position, win today and we will be 4 points clear at the top and have picked up 6 more than we did last year in the equivalent fixtures. No matter what we will be top with 3 more points than last year.
COYG!
apparently comment with Bal ogun are not showing, another goal for him today