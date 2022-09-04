Official – Mikel Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal XI for Man United clash

Today’s Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford has been the vocal point for much of the weekend, and it is finally time to see which players have been selected to start for Arsenal against Manchester United today.

While we will be most keen to see which (if any) of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale or Oleksandr Zinchenko have recovered in time to take on the Red Devils, the home team’s fans will be in a similar boat as they await to see if new signings Anthony or Casemiro will be in today’s line-up.

I opted to name both the Norwegian and Ramsdale in my predicted XI, although I’m not sure if that was pure positive thinking or possibly because of the potential mind games that Mikel Arteta may or may not have been playing, but as you can we didn’t move to predict a single change from the team that won at Aston Villa in midweek.

Our predicted line-up from earlier on today:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Jesus Martinelli

Thankfully, we have to wait no longer to see which players will be stepping up to take on Erik Ten Hag’s side today.

Would you have made any changes to Arteta’s selection? Does this XI fill you with confidence ahead of kick-off?

Patrick

Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.

