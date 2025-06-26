Official: Myles Lewis-Skelly signs new Arsenal contract

Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new contract at Arsenal following extended discussions regarding an extension. The young left-back has just completed an impressive breakout season and has quickly established himself as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the club’s academy.

Lewis-Skelly, along with Ethan Nwaneri, is one of the latest graduates from Arsenal’s Hale End system. While Nwaneri has featured occasionally, Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed more regular playing time and has become a key figure in the current squad.

A Rising Star Secures His Future

Arsenal Media reports that the club have succeeded in securing Lewis-Skelly on a new long-term deal, despite interest from other clubs. There had been speculation that a move to Real Madrid could be on the cards, but those rumours have now been put to rest.

Lewis-Skelly has become the first-choice left-back at the Emirates and recently earned a call-up to the senior England national team, highlighting his rapid development. Securing his future at the club has been a priority for Arsenal, and the successful conclusion of talks is a major positive.

A Proud Moment for the Academy Graduate

Lewis-Skelly expressed his joy following the announcement of the deal, saying:

“I’m so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that’s the most important thing to me.”

This development represents one of the club’s best pieces of business so far this summer. The focus now must turn to ensuring that other key young talents, such as Nwaneri, also commit their futures to the club.

