Official – Newcastle sign Arsenal star in need of minutes

Newcastle has completed the loan signing of Joe Willock with the midfielder joining Steve Bruce’s side to get more minutes.

Although he is highly regarded at the Emirates, he has struggled to get playing time at Arsenal this season.

Despite being an option in midfield, Mikel Arteta has opted to use the likes of Emile Smith Rowe instead.

As a backup to the English teenager, the Gunners have signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.

Willock will now continue his season in the northeast, as confirmed by Arsenal.

The Magpies have been struggling for consistency this season and only recently beat Everton 2-0 after a six games winless streak.

Willock was one of the go-to players for Arteta when he first became Arsenal’s manager, the midfielder must be confident that he can earn a place in the Newcastle midfield.

He will be teammates with former Arsenal man, Isaac Hayden and will be tasked with creating chances for Callum Wilson and the other strikers.

Willock will want to be an Arsenal player in the long-term, his performances for the next six months will prove if he is worth keeping as part of the squad at the Emirates when he returns.