Official – Newcastle sign Arsenal star in need of minutes

Newcastle has completed the loan signing of Joe Willock with the midfielder joining Steve Bruce’s side to get more minutes.
Although he is highly regarded at the Emirates, he has struggled to get playing time at Arsenal this season.
Despite being an option in midfield, Mikel Arteta has opted to use the likes of Emile Smith Rowe instead.
As a backup to the English teenager, the Gunners have signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.
Willock will now continue his season in the northeast, as confirmed by Arsenal.
The Magpies have been struggling for consistency this season and only recently beat Everton 2-0 after a six games winless streak.
Willock was one of the go-to players for Arteta when he first became Arsenal’s manager, the midfielder must be confident that he can earn a place in the Newcastle midfield.
He will be teammates with former Arsenal man, Isaac Hayden and will be tasked with creating chances for Callum Wilson and the other strikers.
Willock will want to be an Arsenal player in the long-term, his performances for the next six months will prove if he is worth keeping as part of the squad at the Emirates when he returns.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Out went Serge Gnabri. In came 70 m Pepe. Out went Isac Hayden and Bielik in came 37 mill Mustafi 27mill Socritis , Mari, 25 mill Saliba and Chelsea reject Luiz. Out go Niles and Willock in come Real rejects Ceballos and Odegaard and Chelsea reject Willian. Out went Donyell Malen in came 50 mill Lacazette. Give our young talent away and buy super expensive name players on long term contracts with high salaries. Management must know what they are doing eh.