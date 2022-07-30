Arsenal clearout begins as Nuno Tavares joins Marseille

At last the Arsenal clearout of peripheral players has begun with the news that Nuno Tavares has officially joined Marseille on loan for the whole of the season, It is slightly just over a year since he signed for us, and despite a very promising start to his career at the Emirates, he seemed to lose confidence the longer the season wore on.

But the 22 year-old was not left mouldering on the bench as he actually made 28 appearances over the course of the season, becoming more erratic towards the end, and he lost the trust of Arteta, who famously moved Granit Xhaka to left-back rather than risk Tavares.

Tavares is still young though and his talent and potential was there for all to see, and I am sure that a year of regular football at Marseille can only help him mature, and hopefully teach him a little more about the defensive side of his game.

I am sure this will be the beginning of a mass exodus, although I was under the impression that Pablo Mari and Nicolas Pepe would be the first to leave, but there are rumours that both may stay for another season.

Also Lucas Torreiera will surely not return if he can find a buyer to meet our valuation, and Leno and Bellerin also have one foot out the door as well.

We never have any idea what is going on with Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson so we will just wait and see, and there are still no whispers on possible loan deals for Lokonga or Balogun. Maybe they will be given experience in the Europa League to start with?

Have I missed anyone out of our possible departures list?

