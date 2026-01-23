Official: Nwaneri completes loan move to Olympique Marseille

Ethan Nwaneri has officially completed a loan move to Olympique Marseille for the latter part of the season, as Arsenal hopes the switch will support his ongoing development. The young player has impressed whenever he has been given opportunities with the Gunners, demonstrating maturity and technical quality beyond his limited appearances. However, during the current campaign, his chances to feature have been restricted.

Mikel Arteta has spoken positively about Nwaneri’s potential and attitude, but the Arsenal manager has been unable to offer him consistent minutes due to the presence of more experienced players within the squad. As a result, regular involvement became difficult, which was not considered ideal for his progress at this stage of his career.

Arsenal’s careful approach to the loan move

Despite recognising the need for Nwaneri to gain more playing time, Arsenal were determined to make the right decision regarding his temporary departure. The club were keen to ensure that he joined an environment that would challenge him while also supporting his growth. Several teams expressed interest in securing his services, but Arsenal turned down multiple enquiries in their search for the most suitable option.

Their focus was not simply on competitive football, but also on the quality of coaching and the overall structure at the destination club. This cautious approach ultimately led them to accept a proposal from Olympique Marseille, a decision made with the player’s long-term development firmly in mind.

Confidence in Marseille and Roberto de Zerbi

Marseille are regarded as a club with strong leadership and an ambitious outlook. The Ligue 1 side is managed by Roberto de Zerbi, a coach widely respected for his tactical approach and ability to improve young players. Arteta believes that working under De Zerbi can help Nwaneri refine his game and take important steps forward.

This belief played a key role in Arsenal’s approval of the move, which has now been finalised, according to Sky Sports. Nwaneri is expected to integrate quickly and begin competing for a place in the Marseille squad as soon as possible. Attention will now turn to whether he features in their upcoming match, as his next chapter in France begins.