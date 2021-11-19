Official update ahead of Liverpool clash includes just two first-team absentees

Arsenal released an official update on their current fitness and injury issues ahead of our trip to Liverpool this weekend, and it was most definitely good news.

We have been sweating over reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey could be set to miss the trip to Anfield, two of our most influential players on the pitch, but the update doesn’t even name the pair, bringing a breath of fresh air to my lungs.

Sead Kolasinac is the latest name to succumb to injury, having been on the losing end of a horrific tackle during the international break, but the club doesn’t appear to understand the extent of his injury as of yet.

Granit Xhaka remains the only confirmed long-term absentee, having been ruled out since our 3-1 win over Spurs in September. The official report claims that the aim remains for him to return to full training after the new year, but he has begun running outside as he rehabilitates from his knee ligament injury.

Empire of the Kop seems to believe they are set for their own boosts on the injury front, with both Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson named in their predicted line-up for the clash, although Andy Robertson could prove to be a big absentee.

Our injury update has to give us a strong chance of getting a result, especially considering our form, but should Liverpool name the team predicted in the above, they would have to be considered favourites at home. I definitely feel like this will not be as one-sided as it could have been had we played this earlier in the campaign, and feel like Jurgen Klopp will be very worried about the challenge ahead.

Could Arsenal’s update have excluded the names of both Partey and Auba due to mind games, or do we expect both to be 100% ready for the big game?

Patrick