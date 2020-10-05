Officially confirmed at last: Thomas Partey is a Gunner

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey throughout 2020, and finally landed their man on Deadline Day.
The transfer will not have gone down peacefully in the Spanish capital, with reports claiming that we went beyond the Spanish giants to lodge our bid with the Spanish FA, before rejecting the club’s offer to take Lucas Torreira on loan, as stated on Sky Sports News Transfer Deadline Day show at 11PM citing the official tweet of Atletico.
The Uruguayan midfielder had participated in a medical over the weekend, expected to complete his move before the window closed, while Atleti were said to be in need of moving a member of their squad on before completing the move.
We were then said to have triggered Partey’s release clause on Deadline Day, whilst withdrawing the club’s agreement over Torreira in a double blow to Diego Simeone’s side, but those reports proved to be untrue as their side confirmed the arrival of Torreira on loan also.
The DailyStar had claimed that the Spanish giants have reacted angrily to the situation, but does claim they are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha with the expected transfer funds.
Arsenal will be strongly strengthened by the arrival of Partey however, and the club should be able to move in the right direction with this signing, having been forced to grind out a number of results over the past 12 months with a lacklustre midfield.
What will be interesting if this signing allows Mikel Arteta to change up the formation, with the possibility of reverting to a back four once more, with the view that Partey will provide better cover for the defence from the centre of the park.
Will Partey prove to be the signing of the season?
Patrick
Yaas! Finally it’s done
Hopefully our midfield now will be quicker with a midfield pairing of Partey and Ceballos, who will flank them?
Harry Redknapp on sky favouring his old club spurs over us to win the EPL in shock. Just pity him.
The guy doesn’t like arsenal, asked about Partey signing he speaks about West Ham being a big club and doing great,. ….what a shame Redknapp, no wonder why you are only a pundit now.
he’s not even a qualified pundit in my opinion,,, i really got pissed at his statements….
Harry is a great man and a fantastic manager. Just because we don’t agree with his views we don’t need to slate him guys. If we are so sure he’s wrong then let our results prove it, he ain’t gonna read this but knows more than us after all! Partey could be a great addition for us so let’s keep the faith and focus on our own positives rather than looking for negatives. We’re all more positive than ever this season with Arteta at the helm and some top notch signings so let’s unite and respect opinions and hope St Totts comes early this year, even if they have Bale ✌🏼 Let’s be happy it’s Partey time 🥳
Great signing. Hopefully he will lift all the players around him.
Patrick Vieira remains one of the greatest players I have seen grace the famous red & white in more years than I care to remember following our great club.
Patrick left in 2005.
Some 15 years later we may have finally gone some way to filling that void.
Absolutely delighted !
Welcome Thomas.
Partey Time!
Gabriel is already the signing of the season. Time will tell if Partey rises to the occasion to usurp or share the spot with Gabriel.
Anyway …… It’s Partey Time 😉🤗🙌
Awaited moment😘
Announced on our official website 🥳
Get in!!!!!!! TP 🔴⚪ I heard a utd fan saying not in Matic’s level and Telles the best left back in the world haha seems like some are a bit salty 🤪
It expecting any rants tonight!!!!!
*not
At least I can sleep, welcome Partey
It’s Arsenal Official!! Welcome Partey!!!!!
I’m parteying at the studio all night!!!!
Hopefully with time we can get Aouar…..
Wow,its official, thank you Arsenal board, thank you Edu, thank you Arteta for fulfilling our dream, we really appreciate it, gunners for life… Premiere league here we come….. Let’s go guys….
Arsenal are certainty going to be very difficult for teams to beat with gabriel and partey signings. So happy partey was priotised over aouar cos he’s what’s needed right now..
To be fair both were sorely needed since our lack of creativity is messing with our attack. Didn’t have the funds to get both so no regrets.
Arsenal finally showed some bite in the transfer market. Release clause activated 1 min before time…..
payback for refusing to negotiate.
Great feeling right now – buzzing !
We all have our opinions on here, and often disagree.
But tonight we are Gooners united over this fantastic news !
I only hope he’s half decent …..only joking 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
Welcome to Arsenal @ Thomas Partey.
I am so, so happy we have signed Partey.
He is the missing piece in midfield and will allow us to play more offensively.
Some fans are very short sighted and think we needed Aouar over this guy. We already have players similar to Aouar in the squad.
Willian and Ceballos are better at CAM than where they are currently playing.
ESR can play there.
And then there’s Ozil, if he does ever get back into the matchday squads, can play there aswel.
Overall, i think the window has been pretty decent.
We’ve strengthened much needed areas in DM and CB.
We also have MA who knows his cookies, you can see the team getting better and better, we already have some steel back and the addition of TP only furthers that.
Not since we lost the league to Leicester have I felt this optimistic about the future. I know time will tell how we end up doing this season and next but I am very confident that we have everything we need to start bring success back to the club.
Overjoyed. In Arteta we trust, Let’s Partey !!!!
So we missed out on Aouar to get the very right signing in Partey, great window even better than last season.
I can’t believe I am saying this but, thank you Kroenke. Arteta has the right platform and ability to become one of the greatest managers in football.
I am super excited about getting Partey over Aouar.
Creativity can be provided by Saka, Willian, Pepe, Smith-Rowe.
I will like to see Arteta revert back to the 4-3-3 formation.
Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe,
Ceballos, Partey, Willian,
Tierney, Gabriel, Luiz, Bellerin,
Leno.
Subs – Runarrson, Xhaka, Lacazette, Elneny, Niles, Nketiah, Holding.
Partey is an excellent signing but we wanted Aouar more in my point of view. We are not struggling defensively but struggling in the creativity department. Partey will ptovide that steal in midfiled for sure but will not resolve the creativity issue we are seeing in this team. Some fans need to understand what type of player Partey is, don’t expect 20gaols a season from him form Midfield and 10plus assist he is not that kind of a player. So please do not start blaming him when our creativity issues remains unsolved. ESR is not ready to take on the role, he is not ready at the moment. Willian is not the answer either he is purely a winger, he is 32 and you can not just all of a sudden ask 32 year old player to start playing different position all together. Santi was moved from wing to mid at age of 28 so you can not compare them, plus Santi was all together a different class, his ball control, vision, two feet ability and ability to control the game were on a different level to Willian.
Real statement of intent from arsenal. Martinez 20m well spent… Now we can partey after partey
Finally it’s Partey time…… I’ve got this sneaky feeling we’ll sign Aouar in January 😀
Up Gunners,
Partey after partey
I’m glad Arsenal made this signing.
Very happy with this news. I would assume we will revert to a diamond 3 in the middle with partey and Xhaka and cabellos playing the cam role in front. Or partey cabellos cm and willian cam. I also have been craving more creativity as it has been painful to watch for this season and last our shots on target in the low single figures. But with partey this may allow a bit of a re shuffle and allow us to connect better with our terrifying front 3, hopefully.
The second coming!!!!
Patrick Vieira and now Thomas Partey – let’s go kick some butts.
At last, we have shown some strength in the way we dealt with AM – would loved to have seen us withdraw from the Torreria loan, but needs must and I wish him all the best in Spain.
OT:
So assuming Gabon, Ghana and Ivory Coast make to the Afcon finals and they’re held in January, we could potentially lose Aubameyang, Partey and Pepe for up to 5 weeks.
Food for thought.
Oh i know we wanted Auoar but we can still get the Said Benrahma from Brentford until 16 October if they’re willing to sell, which i doubt because im sure keeping him in order to get EPL promotion is more profitable than his 25mil valuation.
Now we have someone to put Liverpool in his pocket like he did with Atletico Madrid. Cant wait to play Liverpool again 🙂 :).
Partey after partey….. #dancing mood
C’mon let show this new signing some love.
Welcome on board Thomas