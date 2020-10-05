Officially confirmed at last: Thomas Partey is a Gunner

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey throughout 2020, and finally landed their man on Deadline Day.

The transfer will not have gone down peacefully in the Spanish capital, with reports claiming that we went beyond the Spanish giants to lodge our bid with the Spanish FA, before rejecting the club’s offer to take Lucas Torreira on loan, as stated on Sky Sports News Transfer Deadline Day show at 11PM citing the official tweet of Atletico.

El @Arsenal deposita en LaLiga el importe de la cláusula de rescisión de Thomas Partey, que extingue de forma unilateral su contrato con nuestro club.

ℹ https://t.co/WhTQbb1rhm — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 5, 2020

The Uruguayan midfielder had participated in a medical over the weekend, expected to complete his move before the window closed, while Atleti were said to be in need of moving a member of their squad on before completing the move.

We were then said to have triggered Partey’s release clause on Deadline Day, whilst withdrawing the club’s agreement over Torreira in a double blow to Diego Simeone’s side, but those reports proved to be untrue as their side confirmed the arrival of Torreira on loan also.

The DailyStar had claimed that the Spanish giants have reacted angrily to the situation, but does claim they are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha with the expected transfer funds.

Arsenal will be strongly strengthened by the arrival of Partey however, and the club should be able to move in the right direction with this signing, having been forced to grind out a number of results over the past 12 months with a lacklustre midfield.

What will be interesting if this signing allows Mikel Arteta to change up the formation, with the possibility of reverting to a back four once more, with the view that Partey will provide better cover for the defence from the centre of the park.

Will Partey prove to be the signing of the season?

Patrick