“Oh my goodness!” Pundit slams Ramsdale for the Fernandes goal

Former Liverpool man Steve Nicol insists Aaron Ramsdale should have done better to save Bruno Fernandes’ goal for Manchester United against Arsenal last night.

Ramsdale was one of the consistent performers for the Gunners last season and will keep his place in goal in the upcoming term.

However, how he conceded the goal from Fernandes leaves much to be desired.

Speaking about the incident, Nicol said as quoted by Team Talk:

“You have got to close this guy (Bruno Fernandes) down when he is within 25 yards of the goal.

“Of course, the goalkeeper has to do way better with the attempt to save it. Oh my goodness!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is still a superb goalkeeper and we cannot judge him too harshly over a poor goal in a pre-season friendly.

This is also just pre-season and the players are not yet fit enough to show their best on the pitch.

At the start of the campaign proper, we expect everyone in the squad to be prepared to deliver their best form for the group.

Ramsdale has impressed in the last two seasons and we expect him to continue doing well for us.