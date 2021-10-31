“Oh my gosh” Ian Wright praises another unheralded quality of Ramsdale

We have all been carried away by Aaron Ramsdale’s saves against Leicester City and forgot other parts of his game.

The Englishman was in fine form against the Foxes yesterday and he pulled off some impressive saves.

The one to deny James Maddison a certain goal from a free-kick is still being talked about among those who watched the game.

However, the former Bournemouth man was also spot on with his distribution of the ball from the back.

Not many fans noticed this and when it was replayed for Ian Wright after the match, the Arsenal legend was pleasantly surprised and impressed.

Match of the Day showed him the clips and the former striker almost couldn’t contain his excitement.

“His distribution is absolutely fantastic,” said Wright.

“Watch this – oh my gosh, come on. That is just magnificent,” he added.

Mastering this part of his game confirms that Arsenal has truly signed a great goalie.

Ramsdale is still young and improving but he is already among the best in the Premier League and Arsenal can look forward to at least a decade of him between the sticks.

Hopefully, the other outfield players would play their part well and help the club win several trophies.