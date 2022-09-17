O’Hara replies to pundit who reckons Maguire is better than White

Jamie O’Hara has asked Gabby Agbonlahor to stop drinking after he said Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are better than Ben White.

White has been the subject of criticism from the former Aston Villa man who is working as a pundit.

The former attacker has been very outspoken and even Jurgen Klopp responded to his criticism of teams and players.

Agbonlahor has consistently said Arsenal overpaid for White, and the defender is overrated.

The Gunners broke their transfer record for a defender to add him to their squad in the last campaign and he helped them to almost win a place in the top four again.

However, they eventually fell short, and he has been playing as a right-back this season.

White has played all Arsenal’s league games so far and done well, but Gareth Southgate did not name him in the latest England squad.

In response, Gabby tweeted that White is behind Maguire and Mings on the pecking order.

Former Tottenham man, O’Hara responded:

“Enjoy your holiday bro put the whiskey down”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabby is clearly not a fan of White and we shouldn’t expect him to ever say something positive about the defender.

But the Englishman will keep his place on the Arsenal team as long as he keeps performing well.