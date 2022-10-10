Okay, so I admit I was wrong about Mikel Arteta….

Ok, so I was wrong… by Ben Dungate
I have been extremely negative in my appraisal of Mikel Arteta since his appointment at Arsenal. I didn’t think he portrayed a confident manager, and seemed limited in his tactical awareness and flexibility. And my stance of Arteta has been brought under scrutiny in the comments on previous articles I have submitted.
However, this season, not even I can justify my formerly held opinion of our manager. I may never like him, or understand where and when he became synonymous with Arsenal, but I will acknowledge that he is doing a very good job.
He has shown a surprising amount of backbone in his dismissal of Aubameyang and Lacazette, and some excellent recruitment in the younger players he has brought in.
The result against Man Utd was disappointing, but I couldn’t be negative about the performance. Today’s game against Liverpool was the real test of where we are as a club. And we won!
We beat Liverpool. Obviously Firmino scored, as is usually the case, but the real story was Gabriel Martinelli. He terrorised the Liverpool defence, and Trent was probably glad to get injured so he could come off.
Gabriel Jesus was his relentless usual self and didn’t give Virgil or Matip a moment’s peace throughout the whole match. It was never going to be straightforward and I was certainly unsurprised when Liverpool scored, but I was so impressed with the response.
Unlike previous seasons we didn’t wilt and just give up because “it’s Liverpool” – we kept going and going. Jesus is undoubtedly responsible for some of this but it clearly stems from the top and this is the mentality the manager is trying to instill in the players.
Credit to Mikel Arteta. He has done a good job. He has bought well, been strong with established players, rejuvenated Granit Xhaka, and made us fun and exciting to watch again.
Well done, Mikel!
Ben
Told y’all since two seasons ago to wait until Arteta gets his own CF. Now we have plenty of games to improve the players’ confidence, high press and build-up play, before visiting Stamford Bridge
Had I been in charge of Arsenal after the first 3 games last season, I would have sacked Arteta, and decided to start over with a new manager once again.
And at the time, I guess a majority of fans were of the same opinion.
Luckily, the decisionmakers saw things differently than us fans.
And that is the precise reason they are billionaires and we are not. They see the potential in the individual, some of our fan base rattle like empty cans rolling into the den. I valued Mikel the day he had the guts to dump the greatest assist king on the planet. And the rest is history, we are where we ought to be. The magician wiped the smiles off the faces of Klopp and Conte. Rodgers seldom smiles.
Yet you cant resist one last sly little dig “I may never like him, or understand where and when he became synonymous with Arsenal.” So in the end, all along you just didn’t like him for no good reason! Sigh.