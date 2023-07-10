Old ‘Arry reckons Declan Rice will “improve Arsenal’s chances” of toppling Man City

Redknapp names the team who’s going to challenge Man City for PL title

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp believes that Arsenal will be the main challengers to Manchester City’s title defense next season.

Redknapp expressed his optimism about the Gunners’ prospects after the club’s reported signing of Declan Rice, stating, “I think he will certainly improve Arsenal’s chances of finishing above Man City next year, which is not easy,” he told GB News.

Redknapp acknowledged the formidable nature of Manchester City, who will enter the season as the favorites, but he believes that the London side’s recent acquisitions make them a strong contender.

“Man City will be red hot favorites again. But Arsenal have made a couple of good signings, I think they’re going to be very strong. I see them as the main challenges to Manchester City, for sure,” he commented.

Speaking about Declan Rice’s move to the Emirates Stadium, Redknapp expressed confidence in the player’s abilities and character. He stated, “I think if you feel that he’s going to help you win trophies then you’re only too happy to have him there. It’s not a problem.”

The former manager of West Ham, Bournemouth and Brentford also praised Rice’s personality, describing him as a “fantastic character” and predicting that he would quickly adapt to his new surroundings in the Arsenal dressing room.

“He will go in and they’ll absolutely love him. He will be the life and soul of the dressing room for sure,” Redknapp added.

With Rice’s impending arrival, Arsenal aims to strengthen their squad and build on their promising performances from the previous season. The Gunners finished just behind Manchester City and have set their sights on surpassing them in the upcoming campaign.

Redknapp’s endorsement of the London outfit as the main challengers highlights the high expectations surrounding the club and the belief that they have the potential to compete at the top level.

As the Premier League prepares for another thrilling season, Arsenal fans will be eagerly anticipating the impact of their new signings, including Declan Rice. With the Englishman’s midfield prowess and his ability to contribute to the team’s success, Arsenal’s aspirations of dethroning Manchester City and claiming the title may well become a reality.

The upcoming campaign promises an exciting battle between the two clubs, with Arsenal poised to make a strong challenge for the Premier League crown.

The whole footballing world will be watching the Premier League season, to know if the Gunners are able to put their hands on the trophy they last touched all the way back in 2004.

