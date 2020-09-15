Old Tweet of Arsenal’s target is dug up, it is not good news for him

They always say that your past sometimes comes to haunt you and that seems to be the case for Iceland international, Runar Alex Runarsson as revealed by the Mail.

The goalkeeper is being lined up as a replacement for outgoing Arsenal second choice, Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez is on the verge of joining Aston Villa after he wasn’t guaranteed that he will be the club’s first choice.

Villa is expected to announce his signing imminently and Arsenal has moved to sign a replacement.

Two names are being linked with the Gunners as his replacement, and Runarsson is one of them.

Brentford’s David Raya is the other name (The Mirror). At £1.5million, Dijon’s Runarsson is cheaper than Raya who is expected to cost Arsenal £10million, but the Icelandic man may have made a costly mistake that could cost him the move.

In a series of Tweets directed at Arsene Wenger, he can be seen calling out the French manager as “stupid” among other obscenities.

In one Tweet he says: ‘Hell, this Wenger guy is stupid.’

In another, he said: Arsene Wenger is a little too stupid #frenchf***.’

In yet another rant, he tweeted: ‘Arsene Wenger is definitely the dumbest man on this planet #frenchf***.’

He has since deleted those tweets, but he will hope that these tweets won’t affect Arsenal’s decision to sign him.