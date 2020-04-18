Ole Gunnar Solkjear makes a decision over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ole Gunnar Solkjear has decided against pursuing a deal for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer according to the Standard.

The Gunners striker will be a free agent at the end of next season, and Arsenal will probably have to sell him in the summer if they cannot agree on a new deal with last seasons Golden Boot winner.

The report reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side is negotiating a new deal with the 30-year-old, but they are struggling to agree on a weekly salary as Aubamyeang is looking for £300k per week to sign a new contract.

Reports have also linked him with a move to several top teams in recent months with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United all looking to sign him.

However, United have been his major suitors in England and the Red Devils have a history of buying Arsenal’s best players.

In the past, they have signed Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie, but they won’t pursue their interest in Aubameyang.

Standard Sports claims that a striker is high on the list of priorities for United ahead of the summer, but they will focus their attention on landing their other targets.

This should hopefully come as a boost to Arsenal, who will pray that Aubameyang will finally sign a new deal.