Ole Gunnar Solskjær nearly made Arsenal miss out on Declan Rice

Declan Rice joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 as the club’s most expensive signing, and he has fully justified that investment. Since arriving from West Ham, the midfielder has established himself as one of the finest players in world football. His performances for the Gunners have been consistently outstanding, and the move has clearly elevated his game to a new level.

Rice has become a central figure in Arsenal’s system, earning widespread praise for his influence, leadership and reliability on the pitch. His ability to control games, protect the defence and contribute in key moments has made him indispensable. The midfielder’s development has not come as a surprise, as he showed his quality over a long period at West Ham before making the step up.

Rise to elite status

At Arsenal, Rice has continued to progress and is now widely regarded as one of the best midfielders around. His impact extends beyond club football, as he is also a crucial player for the England national team, which will be aiming to win the World Cup in North America next summer. His consistency at the highest level has reinforced his reputation as a complete modern midfielder.

Although Arsenal eventually secured his signature, they were not the only club with the opportunity to sign him. Rice could have left West Ham earlier in his career, and Manchester United were among the teams that had a chance to bring him to Old Trafford. With their financial strength, the Red Devils were well placed to attract top talent and showed interest in adding him to their squad.

Missed opportunity for Manchester United

However, Rice ultimately ended up at Arsenal, and reports suggest that events could have unfolded differently. According to The Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjær had wanted Manchester United to sign Rice before Arsenal completed the deal. The club chose not to act on that request and instead signed another midfielder, a decision that failed to deliver the desired impact.

In hindsight, that decision appears costly. Rice’s success at Arsenal highlights what Manchester United missed out on, while also underlining the quality of Arsenal’s recruitment. His journey serves as a reminder of how pivotal transfer decisions can shape the fortunes of clubs, with Rice now thriving as one of the game’s standout performers.