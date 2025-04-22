Oliver Glasner hints at resting some of his players for Arsenal game

Unlike Arsenal, Crystal Palace have progressed to the semi-final of the FA Cup, which means they remain active in two competitions at this stage of the season. With such a significant fixture coming up at the weekend, it is only natural that their attention is slightly divided as they prepare to face the Gunners in midweek.

While Arsenal are focused solely on maintaining momentum in the Premier League and gearing up for a massive Champions League semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, Palace are juggling priorities. The timing of this midweek clash works in Arsenal’s favour, as Palace will likely rotate their squad to keep key players fresh for their Wembley showdown.

Crystal Palace have little left to play for in the league, having secured safety and fallen out of contention for European places. This allows manager Oliver Glasner to make calculated decisions about squad rotation without the risk of jeopardising their league position.

Speaking ahead of the match, Glasner admitted to the club’s official website that changes were likely, saying,

“It does not mean we make ten changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three. It is not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow’s, it is just we need to be physically top fit and mentally top fit to be competitive against Arsenal.”

His comments suggest that while he respects the challenge of facing Arsenal, the FA Cup semi-final clearly holds huge importance for Palace. That said, even a rotated Palace side can be a tough opponent, and Arsenal must avoid complacency.

With PSG on the horizon, this clash with Palace offers Arsenal an opportunity to secure a vital win while managing energy levels ahead of a crucial European night. The Gunners must stay sharp, approach the game with professionalism, and ensure that they take full advantage of Palace’s split focus.