In recent seasons, Crystal Palace has seen several of its key players move on, including Eberechi Eze, who joined Arsenal this season. The Eagles have consistently produced top-quality talent, which has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Despite losing these stars, Crystal Palace have managed to maintain a stable and competitive squad over the years, showing resilience and consistency under its current management.

As they prepare to face Arsenal this weekend, the Eagles are not considered favourites, with the Gunners widely regarded as the overwhelming choice to win the match. Arsenal have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe this season, yet the Eagles’ manager has emphasised that underestimating his team would be a mistake.

Palace’s Stability Despite Departures

The manager has highlighted the squad’s evolution and the collective effort that has allowed them to remain competitive even after losing influential players such as Michael Olise and Eze. He stressed that the team’s achievements are the result of collective work rather than individual brilliance. Speaking as cited by Arsenal Media, he said, “This is a credit to the team, not to the individuals. The whole team. It just shows how much effort the team put in every single game. Of course, everybody who likes Crystal Palace would like to have Michael and Ebs still in the squad but on the other side, it shows that we can also create enough chances to score goals.”

A Warning to Arsenal

The comments underline the manager’s belief that Crystal Palace can remain competitive despite the departures of some of their top players. Their ability to create chances and work collectively has allowed them to maintain stability and continue performing at a respectable level in the league.

While Arsenal are expected to dominate the fixture given their form and squad strength, Crystal Palace’s organisation and team cohesion should not be underestimated. The Eagles’ approach demonstrates that a well-drilled, collective unit can continue to compete effectively, even in the face of significant player turnover. This weekend’s encounter will test whether Palace’s stability can withstand the challenge posed by one of Europe’s in-form teams.

