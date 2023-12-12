Is Ollie Watkins the perfect man for Arsenal?

The Aston Villa and England international Ollie Watkins has recently caught the eye of a lot of people, having been called up for England recently after a really good spell of football under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, and it’s got a few people wondering if Arteta would consider going all in for the talented young striker in the January transfer window.

Arsenal obviously have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as our out and out strikers this season, with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz able to play the role, but Jesus and Nketiah have been Arteta’s number one choices up front this season and a lot of Arsenal fans are crying out for a new sriker in January to try and bolster our attack.

Jesus has been injured for a lot of the season and when he is missing has been a huge loss for the team and the type of style that Arteta looks like he wants to play. Nketiah is good but I don’t think he does exactly what Jesus can do for Arteta and when Jesus is injured we look a bit lost. We look to be crying out for a proper number 9.

Nketiah makes Giroud look like a world beater lol pic.twitter.com/9rs3PTj0t0 — TH14™️⚡️ (@Thomasconlin17) December 9, 2023

This is where Ollie Watkins comes in, he’s had a great season so far and looks to be on a run of good form, and for me, he could really be the missing piece that sends us to the top to grab that title. Watkins has already scored 13 goals and 8 assists this season and his form doesn’t look like it’s going to take a dip anytime soon.

Everyone keeps saying that we need a clinical striker that can finish off the many chances and half chances our brilliant midfielders create, and I can’t help but agree with them.

For me Arsenal look like they’re missing that puzzle piece that could send them on a run of games to win the League, but if something happens to Jesus, or god forbid both Jesus and Nketiah get injured somehow, we could just miss out again on some needed silverware.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think Ollie Watkins could be a perfect fit for this Arsenal squad and Arteta-s system?

Daisy Mae

