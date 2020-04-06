Olympiacos defender reveals what his thinking was when he faced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos defender, Ousseynou Ba has reflected on having to defend against Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Europa League this season.

Both teams met in the Europa League round of 32 and the Greeks surprisingly knocked out Mikel Arteta’s side on away goals despite losing the first leg at home in Athens.

Ba was chosen to play the second leg at the Emirates and part of his job was to stop Aubameyang from scoring.

Auba is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and his speed makes him even more difficult to defend against.

The Gabon attacker scored Arsenal’s only goal of the game but he missed a sitter late on that could have secured passage into the Round of 16 for the Gunners.

Reflecting on his performances on the night, Senegal star, Ba claimed that he had been warned about Aubameyang’s qualities and he just had to stay focused for the duration of the game.

“Aubameyang is a big player. At the start, I had a little pressure because my friends told me to pay attention. He is fast,” Ba told FootSenegal.

“I told myself I don’t have to put myself under pressure and that I just have to play in a natural way. I stayed focus throughout the match and in the end we won.”