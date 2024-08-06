Olympiacos denies surprising reports linking them with Edu

In the last few days, reports have revealed that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wanted to poach Edu from Arsenal to oversee his football empire.

Apart from Forest, Marinakis owns two other clubs, including Olympiacos, and has been pushing for all three to be successful.

They are doing well, and he has shown a desire to do whatever it takes to keep Forest in the Premier League since their latest promotion to the top flight.

Edu has been brilliant since he became Arsenal’s Sporting Director, and some bold decisions he has made have transformed the Gunners.

Arsenal trusts him, and there is no suggestion that he will be replaced in the near future because he is having a solid time at the helm.

His success in London will inevitably attract the interest of other clubs and businessmen who own clubs, and Marinakis was linked with an interest in him.

However, a report in The Sun claims Olympiacos has denied the reports that Edu could be hired to oversee the Greek magnate’s football operations.

Most Arsenal fans would have been surprised but not worried because it would have been a downgrade for Edu to leave his prestigious job at the Emirates for that role.

