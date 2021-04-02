Olympiacos make first move to take Reiss Nelson next season

Olympiacos interested in a season long loan move for Reiss Nelson

Greek side Olympiacos are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson for a season long loan, according to Football.London.

The Greek champions are believed to be lining up a move in the summer for the Gunners man, who has made just nine appearances for the London side this season.

After featuring in Mikel Arteta’s first five matches at Arsenal, starting three of them, the U21 international has seen himself drop down the pecking order.

Willian’s arrival from Chelsea in the summer also did not help his case at the North London outfit. Although this season the Brazilian was hardly any better than the young Englishman, Arteta still preferred experience over youth.

Arsenal were willing to let Nelson leave on loan last summer, but he eventually decided to stay and fight for his place. He stood by his decision in January and as a result has only one appearance for the Gunners this year.

“We ended up with a large squad at the end of the transfer market,” Arteta said.

“We had a few plans in mind with Reiss. One of them was as well to send him on loan to get more minutes because of the competition we have upfront.

“The reality is he has been really good in training. He wants to stay here. He wants to fight for his place.”

The report also suggested that Olympiacos’ interest in Nelson goes back to as early as last season.

The Greek side, who sit at the top of their domestic table, also have former Arsenal defender Sokratis in their books.

If Arsenal decide to loan him out this summer, they would find themselves in a precarious contract situation yet again in 14 months time.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09