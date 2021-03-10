Olympiacos star names the Arsenal player who can ‘unbalance everything’

Arsenal are set to take on Olympiacos on Thursday evening in Greece, and winger Bruma is weary of the threat posed by former team-mate Emile Smith Rowe.

The two players played alongside each other in Germany in 2018, and the Portuguese international admits that he could tell even then that he had some special qualities.

Smith Rowe hasn’t been confirmed as fit for the opening leg come Thursday despite making a return to full training today, but he could well play a big role in deciding which team progresses regardless.

Bruma claims that he certainly isn’t shocked at the quick rise within the Gunners first-team, and claimed he is a player who can change ‘everything’ with one move.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” he told Goal on his former team-mates rapid rise in the Arsenal first-team.

“At training and in matches we could see a lot of his skills and technique.

“Emile’s a great player. He can turn the match in one move and unbalance everything with his skills.

“He still has a lot to grow and to get better, but he’s at a great team and I wish him all the best. I want him to reach his full potential.”

The 26 year-old added that he is looking forward to seeing his former friend this week, adding that he wishes him well for the future.

“We were actually good friends at Leipzig when he was there, so it’s going to be great to see him again on Thursday,” Bruma added.

“I could already see a bit of that when we were together at Leipzig, although of course not as much as we can all see now.

“He’s at a great club to grow and develop as a player.”

