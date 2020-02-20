Olympiacos v Arsenal Europa League Betting Preview

So Arsenal now resumes our fight to reach the Champions League next season by the back door with our assault on the Europa League trophy. We all know that Olympiakos are far from being pushovers, especially with the fanatical support they have in front of their home fans.

But in reality, they lose more often than they win against European opposition, having lost three and drawn four of their last seven home games in the knockout stages of the Europa League and have never progressed further than the last 16 in this competition, so it is no surprise that the Gunners are installed as 6/4 favourites to win the game, with the Greek side being available at around 2/1 and the draw at 5/2.

In my opinion backing, Arsenal looks like a really great bet at that price, especially taking into consideration the momentum that is building following the win over Newcastle United at the weekend. Those odds can be further enhanced using a bet365 bonus code and remember, that Arsenal will not be putting out a weakened team this evening according to Mikel Arteta himself.

Mesut Ozil has not travelled with the squad, his wife is expecting a baby any day now and Lucas Torreira is also ill but even without those two, Arsenal should still be able to field a high-quality team.

There are other bets well worth looking at in the game, though a lot will depend on who Arteta sends out and because of the volatility of team selection it is probably best to leave the goalscorer markets alone but the correct score odds are very attractive.

There are two scores that look really interesting and they are Arsenal to win either 3-1 or 2-0. The odds on a 3-1 Arsenal win is 18/1 and a 2-0 win can be had at odds of 12/1. They look very juicy.

Another bet worth considering is on the half-time/full-time markets, it has to be acknowledged that Arsenal is a bit of a team of two halves and so draw/Arsenal at 5/1 is enticing and as a little saver, Olympiacos/Arsenal at 28/1 is definitely worth a little punt.

Arteta has already said he will put out what he thinks his best team is and with the Gunners knowing that the Europa League represents probably their best opportunity of Champions League football next season you can be fairly certain that they will be taking this game very seriously, which makes the betting opportunities in this game far too tempting to pass on.