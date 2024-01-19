Olympique Marseille is looking to snap up a struggling Arsenal man this month

Nuno Tavares spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille, featuring in over 30 competitive matches. However, the defender’s performances did not merit a permanent signing by the French club.

Subsequently, Tavares moved to Nottingham Forest on loan for the current season but has encountered challenges in securing playing time. Despite a managerial change at the City Ground, his situation has not seen significant improvement, prompting considerations for a potential return to France.

Marseille recently sold Renan Lodi and is actively seeking a replacement for the Brazilian. A report from L’Equipe suggests that they are contemplating bringing Tavares back, given his prior spell with the club. They may approach Arsenal to discuss a permanent signing in the current transfer window.

While Tavares faced inconsistencies during his time in France, he did receive more playing time than he is currently experiencing at Nottingham Forest. This factor might make the player inclined towards the possibility of a transfer back to Marseille.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavare’s poor form at Forest has not come as a surprise, and we have to do our best to ensure he leaves us permanently by the summer.

Sending him on loan to Marseille with a favourable obligation to buy could be much better than allowing him to remain at Forest, where he does not play.

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…