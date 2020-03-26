Ominous first signs that the Premier League could be declared null and void

The Coronavirus outbreak is going to affect football in ways we cannot yet imagine, none of us knows what is going to happen or what the fall out will be.

One scenario that is scaring the life out of the Premier League is if the competition this season had to be declared null and void.

Legal action left, right and centre would be forthcoming, that you can take to the bank. Then there is the financial implications that would be devastating for the majority of clubs, the financial loss via TV money, sponsorship gate receipts, refunds etc would be enormous.

Well, two things have happened today that gives an ominous warning of what could happen, as reported by the Express.

The first is that FIFA is enforcing loan deals until the end of the season, not the end of June. That decision is untenable long term, it will be just a matter of time before players begin to enforce their contracts, loan players simply cannot be left in limbo indefinitely and there will come a point where FIFA says enough is enough.

The second is that the FA today declared all competitions below the National League North and South null and void and so it begins, leagues are beginning to be voided this season, even if it is just the minor leagues right now.

As things stand today the Premier League, FA, UEFA, FIFA etc are all determined to see the season completed but as each day passes and as each return date gets extended the closer we will get to the Premier League being declared null and void.