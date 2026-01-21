“Ominous for the rest.” Dharmesh Sheth reacts to Arsenal beating Inter Milan

Arsenal have faced a demanding run of fixtures in recent weeks, one that included four away matches across three different competitions. Despite the intensity of that schedule, Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged without defeat, capped by an impressive 3-1 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro last night. It was a result that underscored their resilience and growth, particularly given the context of their recent travels and the quality of the opposition they had encountered.

Correcting past mistakes in Europe

Last season, Arsenal visited the same stadium in the Champions League and were beaten, a result that exposed their inexperience at the highest European level. This time, they returned better prepared and far more composed, correcting that mistake with authority. They have been the standout side in the competition this season, and Inter were fully aware that they would need to surpass their own limits to overcome a team performing with such consistency.

Arsenal started the match strongly and maintained control for long periods, eventually securing a deserved 3-1 win. Their approach was measured yet confident, reflecting a group that has learned from past setbacks. While their performances have been eye-catching, there remains an understanding within the squad that complacency cannot be allowed to creep in. Sustaining standards is essential if they are to convert form into tangible success.

Momentum and a warning to rivals

The Gunners’ recent displays have been encouraging, particularly given the challenges posed by their schedule. Managing physical demands while delivering results has been crucial, and the squad will take pride in how they have navigated this period. The victory in Milan further reinforces the belief that they are capable of competing on multiple fronts without losing focus.

Observing the match, Dharmesh Sheth summed up the wider picture surrounding Arsenal’s current position. According to Sky Sports, he said, “Four away games in 10 games in four different competitions… through to fourth round of the FA Cup, one foot in the EFL Cup Final, seven clear at the top of the Premier League and guaranteed a top two finish in the Champions League. And a near fully fit squad. Ominous for the rest.”

Those remarks capture the growing sense that Arsenal are building something significant. Progress across competitions, combined with squad availability, suggests momentum is firmly with them. While challenges remain, this run has sent a clear message to rivals. Arsenal are not simply enduring a tough schedule; they are mastering it, and that combination of resilience and quality makes them an increasingly formidable force.