On balance I would say Havertz’s first season at Arsenal has been a massive success

So, what do you really think about Kai Havertz’s first season at Arsenal? Over the last few months, the £65 million 2023 recruit has become a really important part of Mikel Arteta’s project.

He’s got the skills to make an impact on the attack — holding the ball up, winning aerial duels, and showing a tremendous work rate. Plus, his versatility makes him an asset for the team. He’s scored 12 goals and made 6 assists as a Gunner, which is pretty good considering he didn’t start off as a striker.

At first, Mikel Arteta believed he could fill Xhaka’s shoes, but the Swiss international’s were too big to fill. Despite struggling to make an impact as an LCM, the former Chelsea man found his footing after trying out as a false 9. Since then, he’s been performing exceptionally well. Undoubtedly, playing out of position contributed to his initial lacklustre performance.

It would be great if Arsenal could come out on top in their final two matches against Manchester United and Everton. With those two Gunner wins, the hope is that Manchester City drops points against either Fulham, Spurs, or West Ham, so Arteta and the lads secure a league triumph.

In the end, regardless of Arsenal’s performance this season, Havertz’s maiden season at the Emirates Stadium was a massive success, and now he has settled into his best role and has learned the strengths of his team-mates, he will be even better next season.

Do you agree?

Sam P

