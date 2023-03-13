On fire Balogun breaks a French Ligue 1 record

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has continued to deliver top performances at Reims as one of the finest young strikers in Europe.

The Englishman has now hit double figures for goals in the league and continues to do well.

It is much harder for him not to score than to find the back of the net in a game, regardless of who the opponents are.

The striker bagged the only goal in Reims’ win over AS Monaco this weekend and now has 16 league strikes.

A report on The Sun reveals that makes him the youngest player to score at least 16 league goals in his first season in France since the 1960-1961 campaign.

The Englishman broke the record at the age of 21 years and 252 days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been one of the best players in Europe this season and deserves to break these records.

We are so proud to see a player we groomed makes progress in Europe this season.

It remains unclear what the club’s plans for him are, but Balogun will likely not want to stay on the bench again when he returns to the Emirates at the end of this season.

So we must be prepared to give him chances or let him leave at least on loan again.

