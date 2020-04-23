On-loan Arsenal ace prepared to take a wage cut to leave the Emirates permanently

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so keen on remaining at AS Roma that he will take a pay cut to make a permanent move to the Italian side from Arsenal.

The Armenian has been in fine form since he sealed a season-long loan deal to the Italian side.

Arsenal had regarded him as being surplus to requirements at the Emirates. However, his form has drastically improved during his loan spell this season.

The Italians are desperate to keep hold of him permanently, but they are struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the Gunners want £21 million for the attacking midfielder, but Roma has no intention of spending more than £10 million on signing him.

The Mail is also claiming that the former Manchester United midfielder doesn’t see himself returning to Arsenal and he would even take a pay cut to remain at the Italian side.

This would come as a boost to Roma as they also want the player to remain with them.

Arsenal really has to reconsider their asking price because he is already above 30 years and he will also have just one season left on his current deal at the end of this season.

Should he stay, he could force the Gunners to lose him for nothing at the end of next season.