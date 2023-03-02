On loan Arsenal man explains why he is always eager to get forward

Nuno Tavares has been famed for being a goal-scoring full-back since he joined Arsenal and has done well on loan at Olympique Marseille this season.

A defender’s first job is to defend and scoring is only secondary, but Tavares is one full-back eager to get forward as soon as a match starts.

The left-back is one of the leading scorers at his loan club Marseille this season, which is commendable, but he leaves so much space behind when going forward.

That does not seem to bother him as he explained his approach in a recent interview:

Tavares said via Maxi Foot: “My flaw? I don’t control myself. I struggle to stay in place if we have a few minutes and need to win the game. I want to always run and lose all my stamina. When I keep going back and forth, I lose my defensive lucidity, but I need to make the effort.

“Am I too energetic? Yes, in most games. If we’re winning 2-1 for example, I want to score the third goal. I don’t like seeing the other team in our side of the pitch. Pushing us back. That’s my mentality, but sometimes that’s not possible. I need to stay back, but it’s against my nature.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The eagerness to always get forward is one of the reasons Tavares is not the best at the back at OM or Arsenal.

The defender is still young and improving, but he must become solid when defending or switch to becoming a winger where he can freely spend time up top, with his defensive duties coming as a second choice.

WATCH – Arteta talks about Everton, Sean Dyche, team news, selection choices and the title race ahead…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids