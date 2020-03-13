On-loan Arsenal star reportedly has no future at the Emirates

Arsenal does not want Mohamed Elneny back.

Reports from Turkey are claiming that Mohamed Elneny has no future at Arsenal as the Gunners have no plans to take him back.

Elneny has been on loan at Besiktas this season and the Turkish side is enjoying his return to form, but that hasn’t caught the attention of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and the Spaniard still has no plans for the midfielder.

Turkish media outlet Aksam as cited by Turkish Football is claiming that Besiktas is exploring another loan for next season as they would be unable to pay the £18 million that Arsenal asked them to pay if they want to keep the Egyptian permanently beyond this season.

Elneny was signed by Arsene Wenger but he was deemed not up to the required quality by Unai Emery and he was shipped out on loan to Turkey.

He has never managed to convince Arsenal fans of his potential and most Arsenal fans believe that he is just one of those shrewd buys that Wenger made that hasn’t worked out.

Arteta will need all the money that he can get next summer and I believe that he will be shopping the Egyptian around to see if they can sell him for a fee before they can allow him to leave on loan again.